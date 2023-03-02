Everything in Marvel Snap Days of Future Past update: Nimrod card, new locations, X-Men theme

With the March 2023 Marvel Snap Season confirmed, we’ve got a full rundown on everything included in the X-Men-themed update: Days of Future Past. From the new Nimrod card to everything in the Season Pass, here’s what you need to know.

The beginning of a new month means a new season of Marvel Snap content, with new cards, locations, variants, and cosmetic content for players to enjoy.

Snap players’ time in the Quantum Realm is coming to the end, as they now begin to transition to the X-Men universe. In the post-apocalyptic world of Days of Future past, players will battle evil Sentinels and try to correct the timeline.

Let’s take a trip through time to see what will be coming in the Days of Future past update.

Contents

Marvel Snap has not yet confirmed the exact date and time that the March 2023 Season will begin. We will update this space as more information is released.

However, given that the current February 2023 pass ends on March 5, 2023, it’s likely that the new season and content will begin after that date.

Marvel Snap Days of Future Past Season Pass price

As was the case in past seasons, Marvel Snap players can unlock rewards via the free rewards track of the Season Pass.

However, you can pay for one of the two paid tracks that will unlock even more content. First up is the Premium Season Pass available for $9.99, which unlocks the premium reward track. Next is the more expansive option in the Premium+ bundle for $14.99, which skips the first 10 tiers right away.

X-Men Days of Future Past theme in new Marvel Snap Season

According to the March 2023 Season trailer that was released on March 2, this upcoming season of Marvel Snap will take inspiration heavily from the X-Men story Days of Future Past, where one of the X-Men is sent back through time to prevent the rise of the Sentinels from destroying mutant-kind.

As a result, many of the new cards, locations, and card variants are focused around the theme of an alternate future and the key players who participated in the Days of Future Past conflict.

New Days of Future Past cards in March 2023 Marvel Snap Season

There are four new cards being added to Marvel Snap in March 2023, according to the latest trailer.

First up is Nimrod, a 5-cost, 5-power card that add a copy to the other two locations after it is destroyed. Nimrod seems like a no-brainer for any Destroyer decks, but there is a concern that if you block up too much space on the other locations, you might not be able to get Nimrod’s full effect.

The second new card is Kitty Pryde, a 1-cost, 0-power card that gains 2 power if she is returned to your hand. She seems to be built with synergy for cards like Falcon and Beast, and would do well in an On Reveal deck where perhaps they could get multiple uses of this ability to beef her up.

Some of the new cards coming to Marvel Snap in the Days of Future Past season.

Master Mold is the fourth new card to join Marvel Snap as a 2-cost, 2-power card that adds 2 Sentinels to your opponent’s hand when played. This ability would make him a great addition to a Disruption deck, as it becomes harder for players to get as many of their own cards as they want unless they’re playing a Discard deck.

Finally, Negasonic Teenage Warhead is a 3-cost, 4-power card that will, after any card is played at its location, destroy itself and that card. This could make it a good option to control a location because the enemy would essentially have to waste a card there, but it could also function quite well in a Destroyer deck as well.

We will update this space as more information about Marvel Snap’s March 2023 Season is confirmed.