xQc proves he’s not “washed” after massive Marvel Rivals achievement

Former Overwatch pro xQc has proven that he’s not as “washed” as some believed after becoming one of the top ranked players in Marvel Rivals.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was once one of the top Overwatch tanks, despite a relatively short Overwatch League career that was filled with controversy.

The French Canadian notably led his country to a second and third-place finish at two Overwatch World Cups, including one where he captured the fan-voted MVP award.

While he hasn’t gone pro in any game since, instead rising to become one of the world’s top streamers, Lengyel has shown he still has what it takes to be elite in hero shooters.

xQc is at the top of Marvel Rivals rankings

On January 17, xQc queued with fellow Overwatch pros Dafran and OWL S2 MVP Sinatraa, and after winning a match, hit a new high.

While playing as Cloak & Dagger, xQc helped lead his team to a 3-1 victory on midtown, resulting in him being promoted from Grandmaster 1 to Celestial 3.

Not only that, but the win pushed xQc to 85 on the leaderboards, making him higher ranked than 100% of players in the leaderboards.

“I gotta take a photo of this!” he exclaimed before editing his rank promotion screen in Microsoft Paint and then tweeting it out.

“NOT WASHED,” he proudly proclaimed, presenting his rank on social media.

The comments were soon filled with congratulatory statements as fans flocked to heap praise on the streamer for his achievement.

“That’s my juicer,” one said.

“They thought the goat was washed little do they know,” remarked another.

Some, however, urged xQc to reach the top without stacking with fellow top players, so we’ll have to see if Lengyel decides to take those people up on their challenge.

Lengyel isn’t the only former Overwatch streamer to make waves in Marvel Rivals, as even NICKMERCS couldn’t help but heap praise on fellow creator TimTheTatman after admitting that his friend is better at the hero shooter than he is.

