xQc panics after accidentally starting Marvel Rivals Season 1 mode too early

xQc was left panicked after accidentally booting up a yet-to-be-released game mode set to arrive as part of Marvel Rivals Season 1.

Marvel Rivals devs are keeping the hype train rolling with a jam-packed Season 1 update set to go live on Friday, January 10, and as such, new details are coming through thick and fast.

From Battle Pass previews to glimpses of new skins for the many new heroes, there’s been an abundance of information of late. However, one aspect devs have been reticent on is the new game mode debuting in Season 1.

While we’ve heard of ‘Doom Match’ before, and have a baseline understanding of what to expect, streaming superstar xQc accidentally knocked the lid off the jar during his preview stream. Gaining access to the Season 1 update in full a few days ahead of its widespread release,

xQc accidentally loads up unreleased Marvel Rivals game mode

Diving into the brand new build of Marvel Rivals, a version of the game not yet available to the public, xQc was supposed to play a few custom matches against fellow content creators and pro players.

Access is on an invite-only basis with these early builds, and as such, there’s no matchmaking in effect, only private matches with enough players to fill the teams.

However, in his first half an hour with the build, xQc was fiddling around in the menus, checking out many of the new cosmetics and Season 1 settings. Haphazardly clicking around, he soon found himself loading into a game without thinking twice about it.

“How do I join?” he asked, fumbling around in search of the custom game option before selecting the wrong thing. Instead, xQc selected Doom Match under the practice section.

Loading onto the new Sanctum Sanctorum map, he quickly realized the error of his ways. “Wait, new game mode and new game map?” he said in a panic as those in chat alerted him.

“I don’t want to leak anything!” xQc added, trying to back out of the mode as quickly as possible.

While we didn’t get to see a full round of the match in action, it’s nonetheless the very first gameplay of Doom Match we’ve seen for Marvel Rivals.

Described as a free-for-all style mode, 8-12 players can cram into a lobby and focus solely on getting kills. When the target number of kills is reached, the top 50% of players in the lobby are crowned victorious.

The Sanctum Sanctorum map in which xQc loaded onto appears to be massive in scope, with multiple portals around the spawn area all leading to different areas.

“Fired from my job?” xQc said with a smile after backing out. “All good, I’ll get a new one.

“They’re probably really mad at us. That’s all good though.”