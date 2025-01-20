Will Marvel Rivals be banned in the USA?

With the recent TikTok ban (and then unban) in the United States, the future of digital apps and games has been called into question. Chief among these is Marvel Rivals, so what does the future hold for the hero shooter that took the gaming world by storm?

Much of the concern around the future of Marvel Rivals relates to the surprise disappearance of Marvel Snap in the immediate aftermath of the TikTok ban. Developer Second Dinner was taken by surprise at the ban, with the title going dark in the US at the same time.

As of January 20, it seems the future is brighter for Marvel Snap, with the developer aiming to have it back online in the USA within 24 hours. While it remains offline, the Marvel Rivals community is concerned that their game may be next.

Is Marvel Rivals going to be banned in the USA?

No, there are currently no plans to ban Marvel Rivals in the USA, or anywhere else for that matter.

Much of the concern surrounding it relates to developer, NetEase, being based in China. Despite that, no concerns have been raised about the game’s safety for its players overseas.

Netease

Additionally, there have been some collaborations between Marvel Rivals and Marvel Snap in the past, with the last coming a few weeks before the TikTok ban. This saw players share account information between the two games, further linking their infrastructures.

Marvel Rivals also released a collaboration with Fortnite, with around 29% of developer Epic Games owned by Chinese conglomerate Tencent. There hasn’t been any further word on whether companies based in the USA will face sanctions for their direct associations with Chinese corporations.

That is not to say that legislation could not come into play in the future as the political landscape shifts with the arrival of a new President.