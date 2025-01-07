As part of the first Marvel Rivals season, Eternal Night Falls, players will be facing the games second villain, Dracula, as he aims to conquer New York.

The Marvel universe is undeniably widespread. Whether it’s through the films, comics, extensive lore, or its games, it’s easy to find yourself immersed by the unique characters, their powers, and of course, all the villains that plague each tale.

One such villain is Dracula, who’s come back into the spotlight thanks to Marvel Rivals’ first season. So, to ensure you understand your enemy, which is one of the most important elements of any battle, here’s all we know about Dracula, as well as whether he’ll be playable in the future.

Who is Dracula?

Aside from being the first major villain in Marvel Rivals, Dracula is (to no surprise), a vampire. This Transylvanian nobleman was turned centuries ago and therefore holds immense power through both Magik and his vampire status.

As such, he’s particularly hated by Scarlet Witch, who often refers to him as a would-be tyrant, doubting his skills and hating his love for Magik.

Most comic book readers or Marvel fans will recognize him from the Blade stories, like 2024’s Blood Hunt, or X-Men, like X-Men: Apocalypse vs. Dracula.

Marvel

During his story, after being revived by Clifton Graves, he managed to bring the Cult of the Darkhold under his control, launching his search to obtain the Darkhold, the book we see in Agatha All Along and the key tool of Scarlet Witch. Using this, he aimed to remove all his vampiric weaknesses and become imortal.

However, he was repeatedly thwarted by the Van Helsings, Lilith, Thor, Doctor Strange, the Avengers, the X-Men, and just about anyone he went up against.

Now, in Marvel Rivals, it appears he’s successfully obtained the Darkhold, and is using it to envelop New York City into an endless night, launching an attack on the city with his vampiric army. It’s up to you, and the rest of the players to stop him.

Will Dracula be playable in Marvel Rivals?

It’s extremely unlikely that Dracula will be a playable character in Marvel Rivals considering the previous villain, Doctor Doom was never made playable in season zero.

On top of this, he was never mentioned in the game’s Season 1 breakdown, further proving we won’t be seeing Dracula as a playable character.

Netease

Naturally, there’s always a chance that we’ll see more villains coming onto the roster as the game develops, but given it’s likely the heroes will defeat Dracula, it doesn’t make too much sense to see him fighting with the same people that destroyed him.

Nevertheless, if more information is released, or he does become playable, we’ll be updating this article, so check back soon.

