Find out how to trigger a conversation with Bats the ghost dog in Marvel Rivals to complete a specific achievement.

One of the best parts of Marvel RIvals is that you’ll often bump into some interesting things on the map. A good example of this is the newly added Sanctum Sanctorum map, where you can find an infinite staircase, a detail that has left the community amazed.

But that’s not all. Given that this is Doctor Strange’s map, it’s only fitting that Bats, his adopted dog, also roams this place. Players can get an achievement just by talking to him – though this can be tricky if you’re unsure where to look.

So, here’s how to find and speak to Bats, the ghost dog, to complete the A Hounding Conversation achievement.

Bats the Ghost Dog location in Marvel Rivals

Bats can be found in the foyer of the Sanctum Sanctorum map. To get to him, you’ll have to load into a Doom Match game mode and walk to the entrance area of the main building.

netease / dexerto Bats as seen in the Sanctum Sanctorum map.

Once inside, you should see Bats hanging near the stairs and Doctor Strange’s portrait. Otherwise, he could also be lying down on a small dog bed on the ground.

Either way, he’s pretty hard to miss since he has a ghostly blue glow. That said, it’s important to know the creature only talks to a few characters.

How to complete the A Hounding Conversation Achievement

To complete the A Hounding Conversation Achievement, all you need to do is trigger a specific voice line with Bats the ghost dog. This can be done simply by approaching him, and the conversation will automatically play.

netease / dexerto Bats certainly doesn’t mind talking to fellow critter Jeff the Land Shark.

The tricky part is that not every character in the game can pull this off. Below is a list of characters that can trigger the conversation with him:

Squirrel Girl

Jeff the Land Shark

Spider-Man

Thor

To make things easier for this achievement, you can also opt to turn on subtitles to see whether or not you’ve successfully completed it before the match ends since the FFA map tends to be loud at times with all the people fighting in the background.

Who is Bats?

Bats is Doctor Strange’s dog, which he adopted. He’s not just any dog, though. Although he had a weak heart, the basset hound was enchanted with a spell that allowed him to speak. Even after his death, Bats returned to Strange and continued roaming around in his ghost form.

So, that’s everything you need to know about how to find and talk to Bats. Just remember to use the characters listed above if you want to complete the achievement in Marvel Rivals.

