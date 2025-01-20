What is Chrono Shield in Marvel Rivals? Ranked feature explained

Marvel Rivals’ Chrono Shield is a useful mechanic that players can take advantage of in ranked. Here’s how it works.

The thought of playing ranked in any competitive game, including Marvel Rivals, can no doubt be anxiety-inducing. You’ve probably already seen the absolute horror Quick Play can be – now, imagine if you have your rank at stake too.

Luckily, there’s a mechanic known as Chrono Shield in the game that essentially protects your rank. It’s a good feature to have, especially considering how certain teammates can act, though it can be quite tricky to figure out just how it works.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about Chrono Shield, including how it works, how you can recharge it, and whether or not it can be stacked.

How does a Chrono Shield work in Marvel Rivals?

A Chrono Shield is essentially a form of rank loss protection. What this does is nullify the points you lose after losing a ranked match. So, instead of getting a certain amount of points deducted after a loss, the Chrono Shield will act as a safety net, preventing your ranked points from decreasing.

Simply put, it won’t make your rank go up, but it also won’t make you lose your current rank either. As long as you have an active Chrono Shield, rest assured it will trigger on any upcoming loss.

netease / marvel Chrono Shield makes climbing the ranks more forgiving, but it has its own limitations.

It’s worth knowing though that this relies on a recharge system, so you can’t expect the next loss to be protected once yours is used up.

How to recharge Chrono Shield

The only way to recharge your Chrono Shield is by losing matches. Every time you lose a match, that loss will be contributed to the Chrono Shield’s charge, which is visible on the post-match screen in ranked.

On lower ranks, charging this is relatively easier. However, as you progress and climb the ranked ladder, the Chrono Shield will require more charges, which means that it’s not something that’s always reliable if you want to maintain your rank.

Additionally, this will also won’t save you from Rank Decay if you haven’t played in a while, because it will only activate during an actual loss.

Can you have more than one Chrono Shield?

No. There is only one Chrono Shield that can activate, provided that it has enough charges. Once that has been used, all there is left to do is wait until you’ve accumulated enough losses.

It can seem tough to keep going when you know you don’t have any ranked protection left. That’s why it’s important to know which characters are really viable in the current season if you’re serious about climbing the ranks.

Not to mention, most of the time you’ll have to work around with the whole team comp to make things work.

If the Marvel Rivals competitive experience has been tough, we recommend checking out the best combos to pull off, counters to all characters, and all the ranked rewards you can get to keep you motivated for the grind.