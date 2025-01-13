What does SVP mean in Marvel Rivals? How to get & ranked rating reductions

Most Marvel Rivals players know all about what it feels like to be the MVP (Most Valued Player), and come out on top, but sometimes if you’re not lucky enough to land a win, you’re met with a different message: SVP.

From SVP to ult to Ace, Marvel Rivals is filled with acronyms and mysterious terms as you choose your favorite character and dive into the next match. Thankfully, most of the time these terms don’t change your game too much, but it’s still important to know what they all mean, especially if you’re looking to increase your rank.

So, if you’ve been given the SVP title in Marvel Rivals, here’s everything you need to know, from what it means, how you get it, and what it’ll do to your rankings and character.

What is SVP in Marvel Rivals?

SVP stands for Second Valuable Player. It’s essentially a title given to the best player of the losing team, working much like MVPs for the match’s best-performing winner.

Netease

This enables the best two players to be showcased after the match has ended, regardless of whether you’ve won or lost, proving you certainly held your own.

How to get SVP

Naturally, to get SVP in Marvel Rivals, you’ll need to be the best player on your team. In the terms of classes, this means:

Duelist : Deal the most damage on your team

: Deal the most damage on your team Strategist : Heal the most damage to your allies

: Heal the most damage to your allies Vanguard: Block the most damage from the enemy

Since SVP is only for the losing team, you only need to complete these in comparison with your own team, so if you’re the only Vanguard or Strategist and no one else can heal or block damage, the chances are, you’ll get SVP.

It’s also worth noting that your kills, deaths, and assists also contribute to your overall rating as SVP, so the better you do overall, the more likely you are to get the title.

Do you lose ranked points if you’re SVP?

Despite earning SVP, you’ll still lose the same number of ranked points if you lose the match in Marvel Rivals, though the community is often up in arms about the feature, calling for this to be changed.

Dexerto / Netease

Many players have speculated that you’ll lose fewer ranked points if you gain the badge, but this theory is hard to verify and is best treated as false.

What does it do?

Since it doesn’t stop you from losing any ranked points, the SVP title is sadly just a badge to let both your team and the enemy know how well you played.

Think of it like a second-place medal. It doesn’t offer the win, but certainly shows you were formidable. Nevertheless, if speculation is to be believed it could grant a lower number of ranked points lost, but this is yet to be proven.

So, that’s all we know about SVP in Marvel Rivals. For more help on what other terms mean check out our explainer on Ace. Or, check out our character tier list, all hero counters, and the best characters to play as a beginner.