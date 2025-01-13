Unexpected Marvel Rivals Strategist heals for over 100k

While there are certainly S-tier and C-tier characters in Marvel Rivals, most of your success will come from both your team and your skills as a player. However, one fan has proven this by taking an unexpected Strategist and showing just how powerful they can be.

Altogether, there are eight Strategists to use in Marvel Rivals, each with differing powers and strengths. Jeff is perfect to take an entire team and throw them off a ledge, Adam can revive people, and Sue Storm can turn her entire team invisible and heal them.

However, while these characters are usually the top picks, one player has taken to the Marvel Rivals Reddit to reveal just how powerful the underrated Cloak and Dagger are.

Cloak and Dagger amaze Marvel Rivals fans with insane healing

Showcasing their final leaderboard, one player revealed that they managed to do over 103,000 points of healing in one match, which was a world away from the max of 48,000 achieved by the losing team’s strongest Strategist.

Amazingly, the player didn’t get MVP, but they certainly managed to pull out all the stops to keep their team alive, which greatly contributed to their win.

On top of the immense healing, the player wasn’t even the only Strategist, so they weren’t getting all the opportunities to heal, as opposed to if they were the only one – making the feat all the more impressive.

In fact, the entire community was impressed, with many being stunned that a player could reach healing that high and that Cloak and Dagger were capable of such power.

“Both teams must’ve been locked tf in cause how do you even heal that much in one match” commented one player, to which the poster replied that it was a “25 min game in total” which averages out at around 4,000 healing per minute.

This may seem like an unrealistic number for such a short amount of time, but given the character’s Ult and the amount of damage the enemy team dealt, it’s clear this is just what happens when your team is locked in and paying attention to their healer.