Underrated Marvel Rivals tank is the perfect counter to Wolverine

Wolverine was built from the ground up to shred tanks, with him directly countering every hero in the role. Except for one tank nobody plays.

In the time since Marvel Rivals’ release, Wolverine has shot from the bottom of every tier list straight to the top for one reason: He ruins frontline.

The best strategy players have found is to either run 1-2-3 comps and focus on keeping their tank alive as much as they can, or just outright banning the hero. He’s quickly risen to become one of the most banned heroes in competitive due to how few counters he has.

Article continues after ad

However, there is one tank hero that most players haven’t considered picking against him: Captain America.

Captain America is the only tank who can match Wolverine

Wolverine counters tanks for two reasons: Because he does % health damage that shreds though any tank health bars with ease, and because he can abduct tanks and pull them out of line of sight. This is especially true against shield tanks like Magneto and Doctor Strange considering Wolverine’s melee strikes go right through their front-facing shields.

Article continues after ad

Mobile tanks like Hulk and Thor, meanwhile, tend to get shredded before they can use their mobility. Venom does alright, but with one big caveat: He’s basically an ult battery for Wolverine, and he’s never going to win the 1v1 anyways.

Article continues after ad

Let’s also address the elephant in the room: Peni is a tank made to counter divers like Wolverine, why not just pick her instead of Captain America, a tank who’s generally considered to be one of the worst in the game?

Well, Peni Parker isn’t all that great either once you get into high-level lobbies. Additionally, her thing is more to sit in one spot and hold a choke. Wolverine can rip your other tank apart without Peni being able to do much to him in many cases, and, if she’s your solo frontliner, you’ve got bigger problems than Wolverine.

Article continues after ad

If you’ve got a tank on your team who’s stuck solo frontline and is absolutely fighting for their life, or if you’re stuck as that solo frontliner and are sick and tired of getting kidnapped by the walking woodchipper that is Wolverine, Captain America is the man you need to save the day.

Article continues after ad

So, if pretty much every tank gets countered by Wolverine, what makes Cap so different? Why does he do so well?

Article continues after ad

Put simply, Wolverine can’t kill him. He’s got too many tools that just outright counter the hero.

If Cap gets abducted, he can dash out or sprint and use his slam to get out of danger. If neither of those cooldowns are up, Cap can immediately put up his shield. And the big difference between him and other shield tanks is that his shield tanks melee damage.

NetEase

Even with a full rage bar, Wolverine takes a while to shred through his shield. Between that and Cap’s ability to sprint away when Wolvy’s CD’s are down, it’s nigh impossible for him to successfully take out Captain America. Not to mention that he won’t get the quick ult charge he gets off of other tanks due to all that damage getting dumped into your shield instead.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re really good, you can even play this shield-wielding brick of a man as a linebacker, protecting your other frontliner and blocking Wolverine’s claws with your shield.

And, if he uses all of his cooldowns on you instead of a Magneto or Doctor Strange that’d normally be susceptible to getting 100-0ed by him, Wolverine doesn’t have much else in the tank. He’s a very all-or-nothing hero.

Unfortunately, Captain America is low-tier for a reason. He requires a lot more effort than other heroes to do decent damage, and he’s not the sort of hero you just pick up and use. While Thor’s team-up helps (and Thor/Cap is one of the best dive combos in the game), that doesn’t make Cap any easier to play.

Article continues after ad

However, considering he’s due for some buffs and already has great tools to deal with Wolverine, start learning Captain America now. Next time you see a Wolverine shredding through your team, know that there’s a strong counter he won’t see coming.