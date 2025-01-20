Underrated Marvel Rivals Duelist is a beast & you need to use it

Marvel Rivals has over 30 unique characters in its roster. While some of those sit comfortably as the most popular S-tier fighters, a few of the strongest characters fly, or swim, under the radar.

It’s no secret that Duelists are the most popular class in Marvel Rivals. After all, who wouldn’t want to deal the most damage and take down enemies with ease? As such, there are plenty to choose from in Marvel Rivals, but they all have their own level of power.

That being said, it’s not always the most picked fighters that reign supreme on the battlefield, and in Marvel Rivals case, one “beast” can completely destroy anyone you go up against, despite him having one of the lowest pick rates in the game… Namor.

Namor dominates Marvel Rivals meta despite low pick rate

Currently, Namor has a pick rate of 2.76%, coming in as the second-to-last Hero in those rankings. However, he has a win rate of 52.16%, surpassing the likes of some of the top-picked characters like Jeff the Land Shark, Venom, and even Duelists like The Punisher and Moon Knight.

Just based on stats, it’s clear to see how forgotten Namor really is, but also how powerful he can be in any battle. In fact, in terms of win rate, Namor is the third highest out of the Duelists, coming just under Hela, and Magik.

NetEase

It’s easy to see why Namor is so successful when you take a look at his abilities and damage. His barrier summoning skills and ability to fly allow his deaths to be minimal, while his Monstro Spawn adds on extra allies to take down more enemies, therefore granting the character plenty of additional kills.

Then there’s his ranged and melee trident to help him deal damage for himself, as well as his ultimate which summons even more allies and disables their mobility, allowing both Namor and his allies to strike the team down.

Combine all that with how easy he is to play, and it becomes a tragedy that this character isn’t picked more often.

In fact, he’s so powerful and underrated that players are often taking to social media to boast about just how strong he really is.

“Namor is a beast. With even half-awake healers he’s really hard to kill because of his bubble. High burst damage, able to help the back line against dive, he’s just got a great kit” explained one player, with another echoing that “Namor is a God damn animal. One of my favorite duelist.”

While he’s undeniably some players’ favorites, it’s clear that he’s currently extremely underrated in Marvel Rivals. So if you’re looking for an easy win, then Namor is the character to choose.

Check out our build guide for Namor to help you master his attacks, defense, and so much more.