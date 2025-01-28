Twitch streamer plays as Marvel Rivals’ Squirrel Girl while sitting in actual tree

One Twitch streamer has managed to play as Marvel Rivals’ Squirrel Girl on his laptop while sitting in a literal tree.

Normally, when playing a competitive shooter title like Marvel Rivals, having a nice, comfortable setup would be ideal as that helps you enjoy the game more and gives you an edge in ranked lobbies – even though there will still be questionable teammates sometimes.

However, things are a lot different for one Twitch streamer. One user who goes by the name ‘Austinthewingman‘ has taken the immersion of their Marvel Rivals experience to the next level.

Instead of playing on a typical setup, he decided to play the game while sitting in a tree exclusively as Squirrel Girl.

Twitch streamer takes Squirrel Girl gameplay to the next level

On January 27, 2025, Austin posted a clip on TikTok revealing his unique stream setup. In the clip, he was already sitting on a tree branch, with his laptop on his lap and the mouse on top of the keyboard area.

For this whole setup to work, he also brought a power bank and a camera placed directly in front of him.

Sure enough, despite the setup looking like it required a lot of effort to get up there, he was able to stream the entire experience for around two hours on Twitch, playing the game solely as Squirrel Girl.

Of course, the game didn’t look too smooth on stream, as it only ran at 30 FPS. Though regardless of that, this entire shenanigan has left other players baffled and even praising him for his dedication.

“Now that’s commitment to the character,” one user wrote in a post on X.

“This is next level!” said another.

Others have also joked that he should play Moon Knight on the moon next, as well as other Duelists, such as Spider-Man and Storm.

Amusingly enough, this isn’t the first time the streamer has played a game with an unusual setup. As seen from his other clips on TikTok, he has also previously played Mario Kart at a gas station and Minecraft near a construction site.