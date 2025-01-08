TimTheTatman says OW is “cooked” if Marvel Rivals adds skins like Invisible Woman Malice

Overwatch’s skins have been some of the most popular in the gaming community, but Marvel Rivals’ Invisible Woman costume could be putting them to shame, according to Twitch star TimTheTatman.

Since its release, Marvel Rivals has taken a huge chunk of Overwatch 2’s player base, with many fans of the hero shooter jumping ship for Netease’s title. In fact, Overwatch 2’s Twitch viewership was cut in half as Marvel Rivals soared ahead.

Additionally, Marvel Rivals is on pace to have more heroes than Overwatch by the end of 2025 if it continues to deliver four characters per season.

Article continues after ad

Now, even Overwatch’s world-class skins could be losing out after Invisible Woman’s Malice skin had thirsty fans lose their minds, and streamer TimTheTatman thinks OW2 might be “cooked” if this keeps up.

TimTheTatman warns Marvel Rivals’ Invisible Woman skin could be the end for Overwatch

During a stream with Nadeshot, TimTheTatman began freaking out at Invisible Woman’s Malice skin, which pays homage to her “Mistress of Hate” look.

Article continues after ad

“That’s two gallons of ice cream,” Nadeshot joked, impressed by the skin’s design. “Jesus Christ!”

Article continues after ad

Tim, meanwhile, saw the skin and immediately began to think about the ramifications for Overwatch 2 if Newease has more content like this lined up.

“I got news for y’all bro, if they’re releasing skins like this, Overwatch is cooked,” he warned. “They are cooked. That is some of the craziest…”

Seemingly taken aback by the skin’s quality and other features, the streamer was unable to complete his thoughts, leading Nadeshot to joke he thought Tim had suffered a health issue.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2’s most seductive skins have inspired plenty of fan art over the years, and no other hero shooter has come close to really taking the crown in that department until now.

We’ll have to see what else Netease has in the works skin-wise, but if Malice is a sign of things to come, Marvel Rivals could be an even bigger adversary for Overwatch than we once thought.