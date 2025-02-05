Thor & Loki need a Marvel Rivals team-up and the MCU has the answer

Many Marvel Rivals characters have unique team-up abilities based on their relationship in the comics or movies, and there’s a Thor and Loki moment from the MCU that feels tailormade to be added as an ability.

Winning matches in Marvel Rivals isn’t just about picking the best character, it’s also about putting together a strong team of six. This is partly because many heroes complement each other by balancing out their strengths and weaknesses, but also the team-up abilities that can have game-changing results.

Article continues after ad

Certain characters can use unique effects and attacks based on Marvel lore, such as Rocket giving Punisher infinite ammo or Hulk throwing Wolverine through the air. However, there are some glaring omissions that feel like obvious additions.

One of these is Thor and Loki, who, despite being (adopted) brothers of Asgard, don’t have their own team-up ability. They can both be revived by sister Hela’s Queen of Hel skill, but the pair don’t share any abilities of their own.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Luckily, there’s a hilariously memorable moment from the MCU that could right this wrong and provide a useful synergy.

Marvel Rivals needs to add “get help” team-up for Thor & Loki

In 2017’s Thor Ragnarok, when Chris Hemsworth’s Son of Odin and his brother are trying to escape Sakaar, they dust off an old trick called “get help,” much to Loki’s dismay. It’s easy to why, as the “humiliating” move involves Thor pretending Loki is injured, before hurling him into the enemies.

It’s one of the funniest scenes from a movie full of standout moments, and it’d be a welcome addition to Marvel Rivals. Of course, it would have to be tweaked slightly to make it fit into a fast-paced hero shooter, as it wouldn’t be able to grind matches to a halt while players call for help.

Article continues after ad

Perhaps the easiest solution would be for Thor to throw one of Loki’s Illusions, with fake injury acting as a charge-up before unleashing a powerful attack — the longer you keep up the charade, the more powerful

Article continues after ad

This would add a nice layer of risk-reward, giving the enemy team the opportunity to try and stop it, while also ensuring that it can’t be spammed and is only effective when used correctly.

There’s clearly plenty of appetite within the community for this kind of team-up too. When Reddit user ‘Dizzy_Vanilla’ asked if the pair deserved their own synergy with one another, the comments were full of players calling for exactly this ability.

Article continues after ad

“I want Thor to be able to throw Loki like in the MCU,” said one player.

“Now I’m just imagining Thor throwing Loki, the real Loki goes invisible and spawns all 3 clones in a spread like the bluebird in Angry Birds,” added another.

One of the many things that makes Marvel Rivals so popular is the seemingly endless ways it can incorporate both comic and movie lore into the game. We’ve already seen MCU skins for many characters, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see iconic scenes or lines referenced in this way.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

2025 is only set to bring more MCU projects, from Fantastic Four: First Steps to Daredevil: Born Again, so there are plenty of opportunities for crossovers to come.