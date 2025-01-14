This S-tier Marvel Rivals Vanguard needs major Ultimate change

Not all Marvel Rivals characters were made to be equal, but one S-tier hero undeniably has the “dumbest” ability in the game, and they need to change.

One of the best aspects of Marvel Rivals is its variety. You can play anything from a powerful melee fighter like Wolverine to a deadly weather-controlling DPS like Storm. Naturally, with so much variety, each character has its strengths, and those usually lie in either their weapons or their abilities.

However, those abilities aren’t always perfect, and Magneto is the perfect representation of this, with his Meteor M Ultimate proving to be one of the “dumbest” in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals needs to change Magneto’s Metallic Curtain ability

Essentially, Magneto serves as a Vanguard bullet sponge for your battles. He’s able to block incoming projectiles with Metallic Curtain, forge metal shields around allies, and even destroy enemies with his enchanted greatsword.

However, his ultimate is where the character is completely let down. Using Meteor M, Magneto forges an iron meteor that deals damage on impact, it also absorbs any enemy projectiles, enhancing the power of the meteor. The only problem? Overloading will cause it to self-destruct.

Naturally, for any Magneto mains, this is practically useless, especially if you’re dealing with enemy characters like Punisher or Hawkeye, or god forbid, both at the same time.

Marvel Rivals players have swarmed onto social media, with thousands of players commenting on the ultimate design.

“I genuinely do not understand why Magneto’s ult can overload” commented one user, after one player compared the weakness of his ultimate to the power of Luna Snows. They went on to say: “Yeah it’s a lot of burst damage but considering the bulls**t some other ults can do, it seems pretty weak.”

It’s clear thousands of players are frustrated with his weakness, and it only needs one small change to become viable. All Magneto needs is the ability to throw the meteor when it reaches max power, ultimately auto-casting instead of self-destructing.

After all, if it self-destructs, then it’s useless, meaning there’s little point in using the ultimate if you have ranged characters on the enemy team.