This “depressing” Marvel Rivals setting can boost your competitive performance

Ranking up in Marvel Rivals is brutal. Your skill matters, but your teammates’ are just as important. Winning isn’t a solo job. Luckily, there’s a hidden setting that can help increase your awareness and boost your performance.

Bad matchmaking and inconsistent teammates make climbing feel impossible. And after seasonal resets, it’s pure chaos. Seven tiers down means fighting unranked players and former top dogs in the same match.

Mastering heroes helps. Playing consistently helps. But if your team crumbles, so does your rank.

Article continues after ad

Competitive mode demands awareness, strategy, and, well… a little luck. But there’s a hidden setting that can help.

Marvel Rivals players praise hidden setting that notifies you when teammates are KO’d

You can hear when your teammates drop. Every. Single. Time.

A small, buried setting lets you know when a teammate gets KO’d. That way, you’ll know if you’re actually backed up by healers or about to get steamrolled. The catch is you have to be emotionally prepared to hear your teammates wipe out over and over again when you’re paired up with a bad team – or against a really good one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other Marvel Rivals players swear by it. One called it an “instant game improvement.” Another said, “Turning this on and hearing my team drop like flies is depressing.” A tank main added, “It’s great for knowing when to pull back before I get deleted.”

How to turn on KO’d teammates notifications in Marvel Rivals

Open Settings. Go to the Audio tab. Select Combat Mix. Scroll down to KO Sound Cue. Turn on Announce when teammate is KO’d.

Dexerto

That’s not all. You can also enable Allied Health Bars – off by default unless you play healers. In fact, some healers were shocked to hear this wasn’t the default for every class, “Here I am, assuming everyone sees the tanks are retreating with 5% health when really it was just me seeing it.”

Article continues after ad

How to see Allied Health Bars in Marvel Rivals

Go to Keyboard Settings. Select Combat. Find Hero. Toggle on Allied Health Bars.

Dexerto

One player joked, “While you’re in settings, disabling chat improves both gameplay and sanity.” Honestly? Fair point.

This is just the tip of Marvel Rivals’ insane customization iceberg. You can even tweak crosshairs for every hero. If you want the best setups, we’ve got a list.