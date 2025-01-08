Thirsty Marvel Rivals players are losing it over Invisible Woman’s first new skin

Marvel Rivals revealed Invisible Woman’s first new skin and players immediately started thirsting over the design.

There’s a lot to look forward to when Marvel Rivals Season 1 finally drops on January 10, 2025. The upcoming season of the hit hero-shooter brings with it plenty of new characters, a new Celestial competitive rank, buffs, nerfs, and much more.

One of the biggest additions in Season 1, however, is the introduction of the Fantastic Four, with Mister Fantastic, The Thing, Human Torch and the Invisible Woman all coming to the game as new playable heroes.

Article continues after ad

In the lead-up to the launch of one of Marvel’s oldest and most iconic superhero families, the Marvel Rivals team revealed what the first skin for Invisible Woman will be.

Invisible Woman’s first Marvel Rivals skin has players freaking out

Paying homage to her “Mistress of Hate” look that dates back to 1961, this new skin already has Marvel Rivals players thirsting hard across the internet.

While the more tame comments simply label this alternate Insivible Woman look as a “must buy” and “top tier” cosmetic, others have not held back when sharing their appreciation for the design.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Please smash me between those thighs,” begged one X user. Another added, “Invisible or not, you can’t hide that LOL.” Others have gone so far as to label Invisible Woman the new “mommy” of Marvel Rivals and that this upcoming skin “screams bad b*tch.”

Across Reddit, Marvel Rivals players are also thirsting hard, with one user posting, “I hope this doesn’t awaken anything in me.”

The replies are almost endless, from players willing to give up their souls for the skin to joking the Marvel Rivals devs are doing “the Lord’s work” and “saving gaming.”

Article continues after ad

Given this, it appears that Invisible Woman will be a popular character when she drops into the game.

“Bro, I’m gonna combust she’s so well shaped and curved omg,” professed yet another Marvel Rivals player.

Given a big talking point with Marvel Rivals is the lack of role-locking and balance between teams, this new Invisible Woman cosmetic has many hopeful that “Gooners are finally going to play healer” given its overwhelming popularity already.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For those eager to get their hands on these upcoming skins, Invisible Woman and her “Mistress of Hate” alternate look will be available on January 10, 2025.