These Marvel Rivals heroes are perfect to shut down Luna’s “immortal” ult

Marvel Rivals players are using these heroes to counter Luna Snow’s ultimate that lasts so long during team fights.

Marvel Rivals has a glaring support problem that players have been actively complaining about as of late, which points to how some Strategists have ultimates that allow them to heal a huge amount to the point that this ensures they’d win the team fight.

Now, Luna Snow may not have the best win rate – at least compared to one overlooked Strategist, but many have found her ultimate to be really annoying as it lasts so long.

Additionally, while Luna’s ultimate is in a way similar to Mantis, the latter isn’t immune to CC while Luna is, making her hard to shut down when ulting. However, players have gathered to share the best solutions to this situation.

Use these Marvel Rivals heroes to counter Luna Snow’s ultimate

One popular pick among players in a Reddit thread discussing the Luna issue is Iron Man—as one player jokingly described it as: “Jarvis, nuke that concert.”

NetEase Games Luna Snow’s ultimate allows her to heal allies and give them damage boost within her circle.

As much healing as Luna’s ultimate gives to her team in her circle, it’s incapable of outhealing burst damage, making Iron Man the perfect counter.

Invincible Pulse Cannon basically fires a pulse cannon that deals a whopping 1000 damage, enough to wipe her even while ulting, assuming the player lands their shot. Aside from Iron Man, The Punisher is also a decent alternative pick.

One user wrote: “Punisher ult can still kill through Luna ult by the way. You can try to kill Luna too but that’s way harder than just trying to pick off a squishy that thinks they’re completely immortal inside the ult.”

It’s apparent that his ultimate can deal damage faster than Luna can heal if she’s not careful.

Others have also suggested that Scarlet Witch, as her devastating ultimate, can even wipe out a whole team if done correctly. The only thing is… It’s no secret that this can be pretty tricky to pull off, especially if the player doesn’t have a good angle.

Lastly, one user shared a tip saying that it’s possible to one-shot Luna to end the ult early. They explained that as the ult doesn’t exactly prevent damage and only heals very quickly, she could be taken down with enough burst – though “good luck hitting her.”