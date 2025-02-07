“Terrifying” Marvel Rivals Groot & Jeff ‘team up’ absolutely shreds enemies

One Marvel Rivals player has revealed an insane trick that Jeff the Land Shark and Groot can pull off to easily win a team fight.

Since the early days of Marvel Rivals, players have already found plenty of different strategies to secure the objectives. One that comes to mind, of course, is the classic Doctor Strange portal-to-death trick.

From there on, the list of tricks just keeps adding up, whether that’s Loki being able to get a second life, The Punisher never running out of ammo to decimate enemies, and so on.

Article continues after ad

Now, one user has managed to pull off a brutal sweep during a team fight solely by using Jeff the Land Shark with the help of Groot.

Jeff and Groot make a “terrifying” duo with this simple trick

In Marvel Rivals, the thought of being able to secure the point, only for Jeff the Land Shark to swallow your entire team and dump them in a pit during the last second, is always horrifying.

Article continues after ad

Though that’s often the case, in a way, this also makes the Strategist quite map-dependent – especially with the tweaks in Season 1. However, one user in a Reddit thread has shown that you don’t exactly need a pit to wipe the enemy team with Jeff.

Article continues after ad

In the clip attached to the post, it’s revealed that the first thing they did as Jeff was to swallow the enemy team while they were grouped up – all pretty usual in the beginning.

Things really took a different turn when, instead of heading to a cliff, they went inside a tight room that already had Groot and a wall in it. The Vanguard then blocked the entrance with another wall before Jeff spit out the people he had brought with him inside.

Article continues after ad

Before the enemies could do anything or even attempt to escape, however, they were eliminated in almost an instant just by Jeff and Groot. It also helps that Groot has a passive that allows the walls to attack enemies, adding to the overall damage output.

Article continues after ad

It all happened so fast; seeing this, one user wrote: “This game has so much skill expression it’s lowkey insane. The fact that Groot/Jeff can make a f***ing killbox is terrifying.”

Article continues after ad

“You put them in a SAW trap oh my God,” commented a different user. Meanwhile, many others are glad the user shared this trick and couldn’t wait to try them out in the game.