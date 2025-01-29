Surprising Marvel Rivals hero has the highest ban rate across all ranks

A particular Marvel Rivals character is currently the most banned hero across all ranks and it’s mainly due to one key reason.

With a roster of over 30 characters all with different abilities and playstyles, it’s safe to say that Marvel Rivals has something for everyone.

However, while that’s the case, there’s always a possibility that your favorite character gets banned when playing competitive. Typically, this happens when they’re a very strong pick, and other players are fed up going against them.

Now, while a large portion of the community has been busy begging for certain characters to be nerfed, it turns out one hero currently has the highest ban rate, topping them all.

Hulk has a whopping 44.93% ban rate in Season 1

Hulk currently sits at the top spot in terms of the highest percentage of bans across all ranks in competitive. This information is drawn from stats via the Rivalsmeta website, which has him listed with a 44.93% ban rate, just above Wolverine and Storm in second and third place respectively.

Marvel Games Hulk is currently one of the best characters to play in Season 1.

Interestingly, Hulk isn’t even among the most top-picked heroes. Compared to other characters in the same Vanguard role, he is the second-last-picked tank with just an 11.06% pick rate.

Yes, he does a decent job shielding himself and allies and has one of the best CC abilities, but players are convinced that his Team-Up plays a huge part in this as well.

Occasionally, you might encounter a Bruce Banner-only players who refuse to transform. However, if a player who knows how to play Hulk right is paired with Iron Man and Doctor Strange, the whole situation can just straight up become a nightmare to deal with.

This is because Hulk allows these characters’ abilities to deal more damage from Gamma Boost. Take Iron Man, for example, who is already a menace to deal with if you don’t have hitscans on the team. Well, now imagine if the mobile, flying Duelist hits even more like a truck.

Additionally, Hulk and Wolverine can make a good combo for surprise attacks, making the Vanguard an even more flexible pick. It’s possible we’ll see some shift in the meta in the next big update, however, especially as devs continue to add more heroes to the roster.