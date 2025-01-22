Surprising Marvel Rivals hero can get kills before the game even starts

A very competitive meta has encouraged Marvel Rivals players to push the envelope and use hero kits in ways not initially obvious, including being able to get some kills before a match even starts

While Marvel Rivals players are looking ahead to the leaked characters on the horizon, many are still testing the limits of the current roster, discovering new tricks with each passing day.

As it turns out, one particular Vanguard hero that featured as part of the launch lineup is actually able to devastate the opposition before a match even starts.

Peni Parker can get pre-match kills from across the map

NetEase Games Peni’s Arachno-Mines can be used for pre-match kills if aimed right

One Peni Parker player posted a video on the Marvel Rivals subreddit of them earning a pre-match kill by launching an Arachno-Mine across the map, well into the enemy’s spawn location before their opposing team was allowed to enter the fray.

Once the doors opened seconds later, a Psylocke player who stormed ahead of their team tripped the mine and was quickly killed in a hilariously unexpected explosion.

Granted, this type of shot can come down to luck, but it is more feasible for better odds once you get used to the specifics of each map and learn when and where enemies might be when lining up the ability at the start of each game.

Some of the initial responses to the kill were loaded with skepticism, many unsure of the Arachno-Mines’ capabilities, with one player even saying “I had no idea you could launch those that far”.

The posting player responded with reassurance saying “Trust me they go further, if you bungee from a web, they go past the objective”.

We tested this for ourselves and can confirm the Arachno-Mines can go further when aiming correctly depending on the situation. On a very tight angle on the Practice Range mode for example, at about 45-55 degrees, we were definitely able to get it across the range by default.

You can currently launch a mine even further if firing from a larger height or using Peni’s Cyber-Web Snare to boost movement speed.

Further down the thread, the posting player admitted that the Psylocke running into the trap was a bot player, but this exploit can definitely work on unsuspecting real-life players as well.

While gearing to launch new characters like Deadpool, this Peni Parker exploit will no doubt appear on NetEase’s hotfix list sooner or later to keep the game fair. So, if you want to give it a try, we’re not stopping you but do so while you can.