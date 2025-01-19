Streamers call out Twitch after Marvel Rivals tournament turns into “complete mess”

Several participants in the Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals tournament have put the streaming platform on blast over sudden rule changes and teams for the event being completely changed last-minute.

According to reports from dokibird and several other creators at the event, rules were changed from 2 GM+ players per team up to 4, but then back to down to 2 a day before the event.

This resulted in many of the teams scrimming with each other ahead of the event, only to have their rosters ripped apart at the last minute and be forced to drop some of their best players.

People who either are actively competing in the tournament or were set to before getting kicked have been vocal about their discontent with how Twitch Rivals is running the Marvel Rivals event.

Streamers call Twitch Rivals Marvel Rivals tournament

Several of the creators involved in the Marvel Rivals Twitch Rivals tournament have called out Twitch directly, even those who agreed with Valkyrae and Myth’s sentiment that having stacked teams of high-level players was against the spirit of the event.

Bogur has been outspoken about it, particularly because Sykkuno was one of the streamers targeted. Though he was let back into the event, bogur’s team got hit hard by the Twitch rule changes. He feels as if they were unfairly targeted in comparison to other teams.

“We got sent a hydrogen bomb because of 1 scrim but most other teams got a slap on the wrist,” bogur claimed in a follow-up tweet below the above thread.

It’s worth noting that bogur advocated for teams to be a bit more balanced in the days leading up to Twitch Rivals, and that he didn’t call out any team in particular.

Sykkuno was also critical of the event organizers for kicking him, but he was allowed back in even if bogur and Necros lost some other teammates in the ordeal.

Coney, another competitor who has been in numerous Twitch Rivals events and other streamer tournaments like the Sajam Slam, shared some scathing criticism as well.

“I’d be more sympathetic about logistical or admin screw-ups if they weren’t still literally present in the tournament right now,” he explained.

Due to the rules of the event, Coney had to stop practicing before he hit Diamond for the sake of being able to compete. The rule changes adversely affected competitors’ ability to practice in some cases.

Shroud’s team, for instance, has a roster made up of multiple players who have gone pro in other games. It should come as no surprise that they’re at the top of the standings by a wide margin.

Though viewership around the event has been high and its helped many of the streamers involved grow their audience, those participating aren’t happy with the level of competition and treatment of the teams participating.