Slept-on Marvel Rivals healer is dominating Season 1 meta

Strategists can make or break a team in Marvel Rivals, and one underrated healer has the best win rate of any other character in their role in Season 1.

There are many different heroes to choose from in Marvel Rivals, but they’re not all created equal. Season 1 shook up the games in a number of ways and some characters have shot to the top of the meta and are dominating matches.

But according to Rivals Meta, one surprising Strategist has one of the best Competitive win rates in the season, despite being considered one of the weakest heroes at launch.

Article continues after ad

Rocket Raccoon emerges as one of Marvel Rivals’ best heroes

During Season 0, Rocket Raccoon was believed to be towards the bottom end of characters in Marvel Rivals, with pick rates of around 10% in Quick Play and even less in Competitive. Now, it’s closer to 25%, and, more importantly, he has a staggering win rate of 54% in Quick Play and 55% in Competitive matches.

Article continues after ad

This makes him the most successful Strategist in Season 1 and the second-best character in the entire game, with only Storm boasting a better win rate.

Article continues after ad

NetEase Games

What’s most impressive is that there is very little difference between his stats in all types of lobbies, meaning that both casual and hardcore players are relying on him for their team comps.

Rocket was given a nice buff in Season 1, allowing his Repair Mode secondary fire to heal 70 per second, up from 60. His Team Up ability with The Punisher and Winter Soldier was also improved, as the cooldown was reduced from 45 to 40 seconds.

Article continues after ad

Players are clearly taking note of these improvements, as the healer’s pick rate has skyrocketed to nearly 30% since the update went live. This makes the win rate even more impressive, as the number isn’t being skewed due to the character not appearing in many matches.

So, if you were one of the players who wrote Rocket Racoon off when Marvel Rivals launched, now is the right time to give him another go if you’re looking to climb the ranks and earn every reward.

Article continues after ad