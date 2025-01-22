Simple Marvel Rivals trick finally lets you identify bots

Marvel Rivals players are using this simple trick outside of the game to finally reveal who the bots are in their matches.

Grinding Quick Play in Marvel Rivals is like Russian Roulette in a way. On the one hand, you can have lots of fun trying out all the new characters while your entire team supports you.

On the other, however, there are just some matches where it can feel straight-up impossible to win – and most of the time, it’s likely because you’re playing with bots.

For a while now, players have tried different methods to prove whether or not they’re playing with literal, AI-controller bots. However, one surefire way of revealing bots is finally getting a lot of traction due to how accurate it is. Here’s how it’s done.

Players are identifying bots by checking their match history

In a Reddit thread discussing the issue with bots, one user suggested that players use the Tracker.gg website to check whether they’ve been playing with AI in their matches.

This method involves looking up your gamer tag or UID in the Marvel Rivals section of the site and then clicking through to view your match history.

netease / tracker.gg This is what it looks like if you played against bots.

If there are any bots within that match, their names will be displayed as “BOT” instead of a real player name.

Many in the comments pointed out that bot matches usually happen after a loss streak, and I had to confirm that myself. Of course, this led to the heartbreaking realization that a recent MVP match after a loss streak had bots in it.

Others have also confirmed that this method has worked for them. One user who didn’t believe this method at first commented: “I take this back. I found a bot match. However, it was five days ago, and I have played a ton since then with no bot matches at all.”

Meanwhile, a different user wrote: “Lol, I went there and saw that I had a match where I was the only nonbot player haha, the f***.”

“BRO…. This sent me down a rabbit hole I feel like a fraud. I just realized the first match of the day for the last week has been against Bots…” one chimed in.

Based on other player’s experience, bot matches tend to happen after a certain number of losses—though it’s possible to get into one after being absolutely stomped by the enemy team.