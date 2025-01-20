Shroud considers creating a Marvel Rivals esports organization

Shroud is ready for Marvel Rivals to create an esports league and weighed up creating an organization.

Marvel Rivals was already a success, but Season 1 helped maintain that momentum. At launch, the peak player count reached 480k players, which has increased to over 640k, making it the most-played game on Steam.

The Hero shooter has also dominated Twitch, regularly sitting atop the charts as one of the most-watched games. Twitch capitalized on that popularity by hosting a $200k tournament.

Shroud’s team ultimately fell short, but that event wasn’t enough to scratch the competitive itch.

Shroud gets excited by Marvel Rivals esports

On Jan 4, Shroud started a month-long Twitch subathon to raise money for charity, dedicated to his father, who passed away from cancer last year.

During the stream, Shroud said, “My goal is to raise a million dollars, and who knows, at one million, maybe I’ll make an org with Tarik or Tenz, who knows.”

Shroud was forced to temporarily postpone the subathon due to the Los Angeles wildfires but has still been able to raise over $245,000.

“This game might just be it,” Shroud argued. “I genuinely might be playing this game for the rest of my life.”

Shroud clarified that the organization would only support a Marvel Rivals team. As a former CS-GO and Valorant player, the streamer has years of esports experience, but owning an organization comes at a price.

MoistCr1tiKal revealed that he lost around $4.2 million in four years from owning esports teams across several games.

Yet for some, that cost of doing business is worth it, as MoistCr1tiKal doubled down and partnered with Ludwig to take over one of the world’s most prominent esports organizations.

It remains to be seen if Shroud also wants to make that plunge. For more, on Marvel Rivals, check out everything we know about Season 2.