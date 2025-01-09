Overlooked Marvel Rivals Strategist actually has shockingly high win rate

Marvel Rivals’ list of character pick rates and win rates has revealed one overlooked Strategist that has a consistently high chance of winning across all modes and platforms.

While Marvel Rivals has a roster filled with exciting characters to play, it’s no secret that some of them are just better than others—whether that be in terms of gameplay or learning curve, often making them a meta pick.

Now, as we gear up toward the massive launch of Season 1, devs have shared the stats for all heroes, including their win rate and pick rate in different modes and on platforms. Thanks to this, we now have an idea of who’s dominating the ladder.

Though coming as a surprise, out of all Strategists, one unpopular character actually has one of the highest win rates.

Adam Warlock is severely underrated

On PC Quick Play, Adam Warlock has the lowest pick rate at just 9.08% but the second highest win rate at 54.42% in the Strategist role, surpassing popular picks such as Cloak and Dagger, Luna Snow, and Loki.

netease / marvel Adam Warlock can bring back teammates to the fight thanks to his ultimate.

Being the least picked yet ranking highest in terms of wins is also consistent when it comes to PC Competitive as well as both modes on console. So, with that in mind, why isn’t he getting all the attention?

Adam may lack mobility, and he’s the one support you simply cannot use to “healbot” because his resources are very limited – but his DPS output and utility make up for it.

While a well-timed resurrection from Adam can easily turn the tide of the match, one user in a Reddit thread mentioned that his playstyle is simply “a bit boring.” However, they admitted: “But if you have a good aim, you can absolutely carry games.”

His charged shot deals a ton of damage if you manage to hit all and a good Adam player who can aim can constantly pressure flankers away from him. His poke potential during team fights is pretty good too – especially when the enemy team least expects it.

Not to mention, his Soul Bond ability, combined with his healing, can easily save his teammates with the right timing.

And if that’s not enough, Adam has a really decent Team Up ability with the Guardians of the Galaxy characters, allowing them to resurrect where they want without having to use his ultimate.

As Marvel Rivals doesn’t feature role lock, however, playing Adam as the solo healer isn’t ideal—but he can truly shine with the right comp.