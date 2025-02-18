Only one hero can save Marvel Rivals’ tanks from irrelevance

The Vanguard role is struggling in Marvel Rivals, with many teams opting to abandon tanks altogether. There’s only one hero who can save them from slipping out of the meta altogether and he just so happens to be coming very soon.

Ever since Marvel Rivals launched, the lack of a role lock has meant that there’s been a major disparity between the roles. While competitors like Overwatch force teams into a certain structure, NetEase have given players free rein to try out wacky compositions.

Damage-hungry players naturally gravitate towards Duelists, as they look to fulfill their hero fantasy by beating and blasting their enemies. Or, those who want to pull the strings from a distance or lack the twitch reflexes (hi there) will opt for Strategists. Meanwhile, the bulkier Vanguards have struggled for relevance.

No tank? No problem

NetEase Games

Although Venom was a solid pick early on and the likes of Doctor Strange have been strong in Competitive during Season 1, not a single tank has had the same dominance as a Cloak and Dagger or Iron Fist.

In fact, the rise of the triple support meta has meant that many games will start and end without a Vanguard even gracing the battlefield. Why? Because the role requires a level of discipline and teamwork that is a major turnoff for more casual players.

While a Duelist with main character syndrome can still have a major impact on the outcome of a match, tanks have to be much more thoughtful about what they do. Doctor Strange needs to know when to hang back and deploy his shield, while Hulk must weigh up when to dive and when to get out of trouble.

So, if the Vanguard role is going to find its place in the meta, it needs a more straightforward hero that can deal big damage with plenty of survivability. Long story short — it’s clobberin’ time.

The Thing Marvel Rivals needs

The Thing is due to arrive in Marvel Rivals Season 1.5 on February 21, coming as the first new Vanguard since launch. Based on everything we know about Ben Grimm from the comics, as well as his leaked kit, he’s the perfect hero to swoop in and dig the role out of the mud.

First and foremost, he’s a brawler. A skilled hand-to-hand fighter who hits like a truck thanks to his huge size and fists that are literally as hard as rocks. He’s going to thrive when getting in the face of the enemy team, a playstyle that’s easier to understand whether you’re a grizzled OW veteran or MCU fan looking for a fun time.

His craggy orange shell also gives him incredible durability, which we expect to translate to a large health pool. Reports have also revealed that he’ll have a passive that makes him immune to knockback and other effects, making him an immovable object.

All of this adds up to a straightforward character that, while no doubt having benefits and nuances that only more skilled players will unlock, can bring the fun of a Duelist to the Vanguards. After all, while setting traps or building up gamma is satisfying in its own way, every role needs an easy entry point for those who just crave kills.

NetEase Games

There’s a lot of pressure on The Thing before his much-anticipated debut. Being fun to play and easy to grasp is important, sure, but he also needs to be powerful enough to make an instant impact. With the buffs and nerfs revealed so far seemingly doing little to break the triple support meta, Big Ben needs to be the wildcard that forces players to mix up their teams.

Otherwise, we might have to wait until Season 2 for tanks to finally find their place. With so few to choose from compared to the other roles, and those that are there struggling to entice the community to pick them, it falls on The Thing’s rocky shoulders to be their savior.

Plus, with Fantastic Four: First Steps coming later in 2025 and the iconic family set to play a starring role in the MCU going forward, there’s no better time for the character to take center stage.

