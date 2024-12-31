One small detail shows Marvel Rivals devs truly love the game’s heroes

Marvel Rivals fans noticed something brilliant: character signatures reveal more about the heroes than flashy powers ever could – but you might never see this detail unless you go to a specific in-game tab.

In this strategy free to play shooter game, you’ll spend most of your time diving into one match after another, only taking breaks to try out some of the S-tier characters in the Practice Range.

But true Marvel fans can spot a tiny hint of lore in a different tab. Nearly a month after its release, players discovered each hero in Marvel Rivals has a unique signature in their Lore tab.

These aren’t generic scribbles; they’re thoughtful, personal touches that reflect the character’s background and personality. Here’s every Marvel Rivals hero signature you can find for all 33 characters.

Some characters’ signatures, like Steve Rogers and Wanda Maximoff‘s, are pretty simple: just their name in cursive letters. Others show much more detail.

Namor’s signature is a Mayan hieroglyph, honoring his Atlantean roots. Peni Parker and Psylocke sign in Katakana, capturing their connection to Japanese culture. Magneto’s Krakoan signature is a nod to his mutant pride, but he signs as “Max Eisenhart,” his true birth name, not the better-known alias “Erik Lensherr.”

Wolverine flexes his refined upbringing with neat penmanship, signing as “Logan,” not “James Howlett.” Meanwhile, all the Guardians scrawl their names in English – Groot, of course, who leaves a charming twig-like mark.

Asgardians write in Norse runes, with Loki cheekily signing “Laufeyson” instead of “Odinson.” Moon Knight, Hulk, and Cloak & Dagger go the extra mile with multiple signatures, highlighting their complex identities.

Jeff the Land Shark just prints two adorable paws.

Fans loved these flourishes. On Reddit, they’re calling them “little touches that add character” and praising Wolverine’s “impeccable penmanship.” These quirks bring Marvel Rivals’ heroes to life in ways players didn’t expect in a free-to-play hero shooter.

It’s a small but meaningful win for NetEase. By combining Marvel’s rich lore with creative design, they’re building a community where fans feel seen. The lesson is details matter, and in Marvel Rivals, they might just be the game’s real superpower.