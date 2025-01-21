One Marvel Rivals Strategist is the best hero you can main

Marvel Rivals is a game that often requires you to change around the hero you’re playing and find different ways to play against certain team compositions. One Strategist, however, is great in pretty much every situation.

Among Strategists in the game, this healing support character is easy to learn and difficult to master. She has pretty much any tool you’d want, and, when properly played, can carry games.

Considering she’s one of the easiest characters to pick up while simultaneously rewarding skilled play, Luna Snow is one of the best, if not the best hero you can main in Marvel Rivals.

Luna Snow is the best of both worlds

NetEase Games/Dexerto Light & Dark Ice has a quick firing rate for healing & damage

Despite receiving dislike from parts of the Marvel Rivals community, Luna Snow is a decent ice-themed damage-dealer that also bundles healing abilities into one efficient kit.

One player on Reddit made the same case, saying “I never understood the hate towards Luna Snow. Ever since I started Marvel Rivals, she’s been my main and she’s kinda goated. Her hits do decent damage if your aim is good and she heals at a decent rate as well,” they explained.

She also has some CC to help keep herself alive, the ability to heal allies in a massive AoE if played properly, a knockback when paired with Iron Fist, and a game-changing ultimate.

Luna’s ult is especially powerful

They also rightly pointed out how impressive her ult is. Not only can Fate of Both Worlds freely switch between healing allies or giving them a damage buff, but Luna’s shield makes her temporarily immune to damage while casting as well.

NetEase Games/Dexerto Snow Fate of Both Worlds speedily toggles between healing & damage-boosting

In the current meta where many players are reluctant to take on a support role, a skilled Luna Snow main can efficiently tailor the use of her ultimate move to many situations, merging the pros of multiple supports into one teammate. She essentially stops a fight for a full 12 seconds.

That is, if you can get your hands on her. Luna Snow is often banned once you get into higher ranked matches. So, if you’ve got the goal of maining her, you may want to watch out for this big caveat once you get good.

In the Season 1 balance changes, Duelist characters like Wolverine and Moon Knight have been boosted the most with considerable buffs.

Although Luna received a slight nerf to the time interval switching between Fate of Both Worlds’ modes that let her damage boost and heal simultaneously, she’s still an easy pick for a character you can get away with one-tricking while keeping your teammates (who probably insta-locked DPS) happy.