One Marvel Rivals role is the key to surviving “wild” low rank games

One Marvel Rivals player has revealed a helpful tip to help others escape low ELO, which involves playing as characters from this one role.

If you’ve played competitive in Marvel Rivals, you’d know how frustrating the experience can be. From seeing players refusing to heal, peeling for the backline, or even one-tricks refusing to switch when told to, the games aren’t always sunshine and rainbows.

Even when there are different combos you can pull off to sweep the enemy team, it’s no secret that sometimes games feel straight-up unwinnable, and that can ruin the whole experience.

Though many experience this, one player who admitted to struggling to reach Gold to get the Invisible Woman skin has shared a helpful trick that finally catapulted them into a higher rank.

Learn to play as Vanguards to escape lower ranks

In a Reddit thread, the user shared advice they’d received from another player, who recommended playing Hulk and Thor when they asked for help getting out of Bronze rank. As this instantly “clicked” on them and helped them climb, they wanted to share it with others.

netease / marvel Sometimes you’ll just have to suck it up and play as a tank if you want to climb.

The original player explained: “Don’t waste your time with a shield tank in low elo since your team’s not gonna follow up. 90% of the time they’re gonna get greedy, run in front of your shield, get vaporized, and blame you for their positioning.”

Or worse, they’ll just “pussyfoot” in the back while you’re getting shredded by the enemy team to “take space.” With these two characters, however, players can simply “bulldoze the enemy” without needing the DPS to follow up.

To add to this, good Wolverine players are generally very rare in low ranks, which means that you wouldn’t easily get contested when using these characters. Because most players usually aren’t a fan of playing tanks, you’d also be guaranteed to play either of them most of the time.

One can argue that any character is viable in low rank if you know how to play them, but Thor and Hulk aren’t “incredibly complicated,” hence why they’re recommended, especially in low ranks where you can’t always rely on your team.

“Metal ranks are usually a place where these two can solo tank since bad enemy tanks won’t know when to stop you as you march in,” they added.