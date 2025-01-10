Ninja predicts Storm’s dramatic rise from bottom to top is “not a good sign”

Ninja has a warning for Marvel Rivals players: Storm’s meteoric rise from the bottom of the meta to the top overnight is “not a good sign.”

Storm’s buffs in Season 1 came after a rocky Season 0. She was widely considered underperforming, with low damage output and poor team utility. Players rarely picked her, and when they did, she often struggled to make an impact. So, developers gave her a major overhaul.

Storm received a +5 percent seasonal damage boost, an increased Wind Blade projectile speed (from 100m/s to 150m/s), and a boost to her left-click damage. Her Bolt Rush damage also went up, while her damage falloff was reduced by 50 percent.

Perhaps most notably, the cooldown on her Chain Lightning Team-Up with Thor was cut down from 20 to 15 seconds. These changes were meant to improve her viability in competitive play and make her a more valuable pick in team compositions.

Fast-forward to Season 1, and Storm is wreaking havoc on the battlefield. It didn’t take long for her to go from underused to overpowered.

Ninja can’t take Storm’s buffs in Marvel Rivals Season 1

During a stream, Ninja, who ran against and played alongside Storm mains, voiced his concern. “Storm is f*cking busted,” he bluntly raged.

Ninja YouTube

These complaints came after losing to a team with a Storm, who also got the MVP screen at the end of the match. “Bro, she killed us in two clicks of her ult. It was like, snap, snap. I was dead. Both my healers were dead.”

The damage was so overwhelming that Ninja couldn’t help but remark, “Oh, our Storm just got a triple kill. There, don’t turn back now.”

Ninja wasn’t the only one worried. Storm’s new power level seems like a step too far, leaving some wondering if her buffs went overboard.

While Ninja didn’t explain himself, buffing Storm from bottom to top could throw off the balance of the meta and it could be interpreted as overcompensating instead of fine-tuning a character’s flaws.

Marvel Rivals’ meta is ever-shifting, and in Season 1 we’re seeing a lot more of Mr. Fantastic’s “FANTASTIC” bouncy ult, alongside Sue Storm’s deadly crowd control, invisibility, and healing abilities.