NICKMERCS baffled that even “potato” TimTheTatman is better at Marvel Rivals than him

Twitch star NICKMERCS has come to grips with the fact that he’s not very good at Marvel Rivals, even admitting that TimTheTatman is better than he is.

Marvel Rivals has completely taken over as one of the most-watched games on Twitch and is dominating Steam as the third most-played game as of writing.

As such, many top creators have been trying their luck at the game, including those who don’t typically partake in the hero shooter genre, such as NICKMERCS.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately for the MFAM leader, his skills at the game haven’t been up to snuff, and during a broadcast confessed that not only is he “a*s” at it, but it’s the first game that he’s been the worst at.

NICKMERCS gets humbled by Marvel Rivals skill gap

Speaking with his viewers, NICKMERCS confessed that out of all the games he’s played with his friends, Marvel Rivals is the first game where he’s the “worst” out of the bunch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“More importantly, we’re not as good as Tim,” he added. “I’m ass at this game, alright? I’ve never played a game like this in my life. There’s literally no aim assist. I’m shooting at fish in a f**king barrel, okay?”

Nick did, however, give TimTheTatman his flowers, pointing to his friend’s Overwatch skills, remarking how he heard Tim was close to going pro in the game’s esports scene.

Article continues after ad

“Popular consensus from everyone I’ve spoken to about this says he was almost a professional Overwatch player. Pretty damn good for TimTheTatman. That motherf**ker is a goddamn Idahoian potato in every game we play to the point where for three years, all he did was watch instead of playing, because he knew that was probably better for his regime.”

“This motherf**ker is better than me at this game!” Nick exclaimed.

Tim has notably reached the rank of Grandmaster 2 while Nick is quite a way behind, sitting at Platinum 3.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With Overwatch players dominating Marvel Rivals at the moment, it’ll be fun to see if this trend continues or if traditional shooter specialists like NICKMERCS will level up and close the gap in the weeks ahead.