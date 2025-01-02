New Marvel Rivals support hero is even better than Cloak & Dagger at countering divers

Marvel Rivals Season 1 introduces the Fantastic Four with a new hero that’s poised to dominate the dive-support meta.

Cloak & Dagger have established themselves as a versatile duo in Marvel Rivals, excelling in healing, damage, and utility.

As Dagger, players wield primarily healing abilities, while switching to Cloak offers a focus on disruptive damage-dealing. Together, they balance offense and defense. When played skillfully, they deliver the best of both worlds.

In Season 1, however, Invisible Woman joins the roster with the Fantastic Four and is set to challenge their dominance.

Watch out, Dagger, there’s a new Invisible Woman in town

NetEase

Early leaks suggest Invisible Woman’s kit will include protective force fields for team defense and invisibility for stealthy attacks as a counter-dive DPS. Like Cloak & Dagger, she appeals to players who prioritize survivability and team support.

What sets Sue Storm apart is that she performs both roles – damage and defense – herself, without the duality of form-switching.

The overlap doesn’t stop at their dual nature. Both Sue and Cloak & Dagger rely heavily on invisibility. Cloak & Dagger’s Dark Teleportation remains a standout utility, granting brief invisibility and untargetability to nearby allies while providing a speed boost. This ability has made them a staple counter to enemy divers.

Invisible Woman’s abilities are still shrouded in mystery, but leaks hint at an even stronger invisibility mechanic. Whether true or not, her kit is likely to include a superior stealth skill that could overshadow Cloak & Dagger’s signature moves.

Since her official announcement, Marvel Rivals players have fiercely debated the comparisons. Some have voiced concerns: “If her ult is just a better version of Cloak’s Dark Teleportation, I’m gonna be salty,” one fan remarked.

Season 1’s launch is set to redefine Marvel Rivals. Whether Cloak & Dagger maintain their edge or Invisible Woman becomes the new meta, the dive-support landscape is on the verge of a major shift.