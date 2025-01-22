New Marvel Rivals character leaks are great news for X-Men fans

A fresh Marvel Rivals leak has revealed a new batch of characters set to be added to the game and it’s just the news that X-Men fans wanted to hear.

There are plenty of memorable teams throughout Marvel Comics but none more so than the X-Men, who have become some of the brand’s most well-known characters since their debut in 1963. It’s no surprise, then, that they have plenty of representatives in Marvel Rivals, including Wolverine, Storm, and villain Magneto.

That number is only due to grow in the coming months too, as leaks have revealed that Cyclops, Jean Grey, and even Professor X are in the works. Now, a new discovery from dataminers has revealed that even more X-Men are due to arrive.

Marvel Rivals leak reveals Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee & more

On January 22, ‘X0XLEAK‘, who successfully revealed a number of new characters before launch, started by claiming that Jubilee, Rogue, and Gambit are all in development. Jubilee’s role is currently unknown, but the latter two are said to be a Strategist and Duelist respectively.

It would be no surprise to see these three added to Marvel Rivals, as they’ve all seen a spike in popularity since the release of X-Men ’97 in 2024. Meanwhile, Gambit had a well-received cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, which saw Channing Tatum assume the role after his movie was killed by Disney’s acquisition of Fox.

Nightcrawler

The leaks didn’t stop there either. Shortly after, the same dataminer also revealed that Nightcrawler is in development as a new Duelist.

Also known as Kurt Wagner, Nightcrawler is a more obscure member of the X-Men, whose mutation turned his skin blue and gave him the ability to teleport short distances. His most prominent appearances to date include 2003’s X2, where he was played by Alan Cumming, as well as X-Men Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Beast

The fifth and final reveal also mentioned that Beast will be joining the roster alongside his fellow X-Men. His role wasn’t specified, but fans speculated that his brute strength and ability could make him a perfect Vanguard, while his intelligence could lend itself more to a healer.

Despite his blue furry appearance, Hank McCoy is Charles Xavier’s resident scientist and has been a member of the team since their comic debut in the early 60s. Fans will also remember his key role in the original X-Men movie trilogy, portrayed by Kelsey Grammer, as well as Nicholas Hoult’s version from First Class onwards.

The leaker didn’t give a timeframe on when these characters will be released. Season 1 is already spoken for with The Thing and Human Torch still to come, and Blade will reportedly be the Season 2 launch hero.

But given that new characters are set to come at a rapid pace for the foreseeable future, it’s likely that fans won’t have to wait long to see more X-Men added to Marvel Rivals.