Myth slams Twitch’s “scuffed” Marvel Rivals rules amid fears ex-OW pros will ruin event

Twitch streamer Myth expressed some worries online that some ex-pros from Overwatch may unfairly impact the upcoming Twitch Rivals event for Marvel Rivals.

Twitch’s upcoming Marvel Rivals event will be one of the first showcases of the game in a coordinated setting. While it’s still a little more casual than a fully competitive event, it will be the game’s first time to show off the game a bit more seriously.

However, some teams are sparking balance concerns, as numerous ex-Overwatch pros will be participating in the tournament. With this in mind, Myth took to X to request a rebalancing of the teams and slammed Twitch for its “scuffed” rules.

Article continues after ad

Twitch’s Marvel Rivals event may be a stomp

Marvel Rivals released the official teams participating in the event, featuring a number of high-ranked and ex-pro players. While some of the teams feature a healthy mix between the two, one team will feature three former Overwatch pros, xQc, Mendo, and zombs.

Article continues after ad

Another team will feature four high-ranked Overwatch and Marvel Rivals players, Aspen, Warn, FroggerOW, and dark__ow2.

“Can you make all these teams with former OW pros pick new teammates so me and a lot of other creators can actually have a good time this weekend?” Myth stated in a post to X. Replying to another post, he added “they changed the rules about like three times regarding what skill level certain teammates could be…so f*cking scuffed.”

Article continues after ad

Myth’s team also features willneff, pokelawls, Nesua, gigi, and Noko. The streamer’s squad was found streaming a few days ago on Twitch and had an average rank of Platinum.

Ten different teams will compete during this event for a prize pool of over $200,000. Fans can watch the event on January 18 – 19 at 11:59 PM PST. The event will also feature an exclusive Dancing Fortune nameplate as a Twitch Drops reward.