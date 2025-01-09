Most popular Marvel Rivals characters: Hero pick rates revealed

The Marvel Rivals hero pick rate data is now available, allowing us to see the most popular characters that players keep turning to.

Although Marvel Rivals features a stacked roster of heroes and villains, some have proved more popular than others since launch. You’ll often notice specific characters appearing in matches over and over again, and now, as we head into Season 1, the devs have shared the official data to reveal the most picked heroes.

So, here are the most popular characters with the highest pick rates in Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals Quickplay pick rates

NetEase Games

Quickplay pick rates take into account both PC and console, as matches are made up of players on all platforms. It’s no surprise to see Jeff the Land Shark take the top spot, as he’s been the go-to character in Marvel Rivals since launch and is the perfect hero for newer players.

Meanwhile, the likes of Storm and Black Widow have been notoriously underpowered in Season 0, which explains why they’re at the bottom end of the list. Both are in line for substantial buffs in Season 1, however, so don’t be surprised to see them become more popular in the future.

Marvel Rival Competitive pick rates

PC

Character PC Pick rate Luna Snow 20.66% Cloak & Dagger 20.58% Mantis 19.77% Doctor Strange 19.29% Peni Parker 18.00% Venom 14.65% Jeff the Land Shark 13.86% Hela 12.86% Thor 12.52% Groot 11.99% Magneto 10.11% Moon Knight 9.53% Rocket Raccoon 9.51% Psylocke 9.20% The Punisher 8.68% Loki 8.19% Hawkeye 7.61% Adam Warlock 7.45% Hulk 6.74% Captain America 6.70% Winter Soldier 6.49% Scarlet Witch 6.25% Star-Lord 6.24% Iron Man 5.92% Spider-Man 4.70% Namor 4.34% Magik 4.02% Iron Fist 3.90% Black Panther 3.48% Squirrel Girl 2.93% Wolverine 1.95% Black Widow 1.21% Storm 0.69%

Console

Character Console pick rate Cloak & Dagger 26.04% Peni Parker 21.58% Mantis 18.81% Doctor Strange 17.67% Luna Snow 14.99% Jeff the Land Shark 14.18% Venom 12.82% Thor 12.52% Moon Knight 11.10% Magneto 10.71% Groot 10.64% Rocket Raccoon 8.95% Loki 8.93% Scarlet Witch 8.69% Hulk 8.54% The Punisher 8.18% Adam Warlock 8.10% Hela 7.70% Iron Man 7.19% Winter Soldier 6.82% Star-Lord 6.63% Hawkeye 6.59% Psylocke 6.21% Captain America 5.51% Spider-Man 5.42% Magik 5.15% Iron Fist 5.10% Namor 4.89% Squirrel Girl 3.23% Black Panther 3.08% Wolverine 2.14% Storm 1.07% Black Widow 0.79%

NetEase Games

The Marvel Rivals Competitive pick rates are broken up by platform, giving us insight into who is dominating Ranked lobbies on both console and PC. At the time of writing, Luna Snow was number one on PC, while PlayStation and Xbox players favored Cloak & Dagger.

One of the biggest surprises is how low Jeff the Land Shark is ranked on both platforms, despite being the most-picked in Quickplay. This proves that while the support is popular among more casual players, those looking to grind the highest ranks prefer the likes of Luna Snow and Mantis as their healers.

Most and least popular characters in Marvel Rivals

Cloak & Dagger are the most popular characters in Marvel Rivals, as they have the highest overall pick rate across both modes and platforms. The Strategists have become a staple of virtually every match, mostly because they’re strong in nearly any team composition.

On the other hand, the least popular hero in Season 0 is Storm, with a total pick rate of just 3.42% across Quickplay and Competitive. However, as mentioned earlier, the Duelist has been given a huge buff in Season 1, which could see her popularity sore by the time the next update rolls around.

The Marvel Rivals devs have confirmed that they’ll be updating both the pick rates and win rates every half a season. So, the current stats are based on Season 0 and the next refresh will arrive halfway through Season 1.

This is why characters like Mister Fantastic and Sue Storm are missing from the data, as they don’t join the roster until Season 1. So, if you want to see the popularity of the new Fantastic Four, be sure to check back here after the mid-season patch, as we’ll be updating this page with the latest standings.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our tier list of the best characters in Marvel Rivals, as well as everything in the Season 1 Battle Pass.