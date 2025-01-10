Marvels Rivals players demand major proficiency change to finally make it useful

Marvel Rivals’ Hero Proficiency system rewards players for mastering their favorite character, but players want better goodies for their time spent.

Proficiency Points are earned through accumulated play time, damage dealt, number of knockouts, and abilities used. Those Points then help you progress through five different ranks. It’s relatively easy, but it does take time.

Completing Hero Proficiency challenges will unlock sprays, KO prompts, and an avatar from the system. However, some players have argued that the system should also include new nameplates.

Getting new nameplates through store bundles or the Season 1 Battle Pass has already been an option, but community members have unanimously agreed that they should be available without spending money.

Marvel Rivals players want nameplate that fits their achievement

A Marvel Rivals player posted several banners on Reddit and argued that they are better than the current nameplates. This sparked a conversation about the Hero Proficiency system and how these are better than the current rewards.

While the sprays, KO prompts, and avatar do display your level of expertise with a character, it’s not quite to the standard that some players would have hoped.

“It just seems like a no-brainer for proficiency rewards,” one user suggested. “I’d rather get a character banner than the current alternate character icon.”

“It’s a crime how we can’t get these, or the normal ones, just by playing the character,” a second commenter argued.

NetEase didn’t mention any Hero Proficiency system changes coming in Season 1, but players are holding out hope that it will come in a future update.

“Proficiency rewards are super lacking. I hope they add more tiers and rewards down the line,” a third player added. As it stands, hero challenges require merely a time investment. Adding more difficult challenges could make mastery much more rewarding.

For more on Marvel Rivals, check out the top 20 best skins so far.