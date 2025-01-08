Marvel Rivals’ worst Duelist could finally be meta after Season 1 buff

Marvel Rivals’ worst character is set to receive a huge buff in the Season 1 update, which could finally see her take a place at the top of the meta.

With so many iconic characters to choose from, and even more coming in Season 1, it’s no surprise that some are stronger in Marvel Rivals than others. Ever since the hero shooter launched in December, the likes of Hela, Hawkeye, and Jeff the Land Shark have dominated matches, while others have been all but abandoned.

The first major update is set to address this by introducing a host of buffs and nerfs to make the roster more balanced and give the forgotten characters a fighting chance. But as streamers got their hand on the new build early, it appears that Storm is going to a given a major boost going forward.

Despite her and the X-Men’s popularity among fans, Storm has been woefully underpowered in Marvel Rivals up to this point, making it very difficult for her to compete against the meta Duelists. The devs confirmed that she was in line for changes in Season 1, and YouTuber ‘Marvel Rivals Merchant’ was able to try the updated version of the character before the update rolls out on January 10.

In his video, he showcased the “massive” buff that Storm has received by comparing her damage before and after. The first major change is the amount of piercing damage she can do to enemies standing in a line, which has been significantly increased to allow her to deal with multiple targets at once.

The most drastic buff, however, is to the amount she can improve her own damage on the fly. Storm offers boosts to both her and her teammates’ damage and movement using Weather Control, which works pretty similarly to Lucio from Overwatch.

In Season 0, the increase was fairly minor and only reduced the number of hits to kill an enemy by one, so there weren’t too many reasons to rely on it. But Season 1 makes the damage boost far more noticeable, as the YouTuber demonstrated by melting targets in the practice range.

You can crank things up even further by stacking Goddess Boost at the same time, which helps Storm deal even more damage with flashes of lightning. With the two abilities working in tandem, Ororo Munroe is now a force to be reckoned with.

“If you change the weather first and do the additional damage boost, it does an insane amount of damage now, and she’s really very powerful now,” he explained. “This is kind of scary the amount of damage she can do.”

We’ll have to wait and see if these changes earn Storm a spot among the meta characters in Marvel Rivals, but with Mister Fantastic also joining the lineup of Duelists, there will be plenty of competition.