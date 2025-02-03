Marvel Rivals player discovers devastating Wolverine & Hulk team-up exploit

Marvel Rivals players discovered a Wolverine and Hulk team-up exploit that melts through enemy health in seconds.

The Marvel Rivals community has found and shared numerous exploits, some of which may break the experience while others provide unintended buffs.

For instance, one exploit makes Mister Fantastic’s long-range melee attack super overpowered in terms of damage output.

Now there’s another melee-related exploit kicking up a storm, as players have figured out how to slash with Wolverine’s Adamantium claws while leaping. Notably, the rub is that the bugged slash attack almost instantly wipes out an enemy’s health meter.

Marvel Rivals team-up exploit allows for OP Wolverine attack

Tiktok user insaneweihang has uncovered a Wolverine and Hulk team-up bug that basically makes the Duelist character even more overpowered.

According to the Tiktoker, the trick is to let the Hulk team-up skill expire, then initiate Wolverine’s Feral Leap attack. The team-up ability lasts about seven seconds and when that time is up, the Leap will allow players to slash through foes in midair.

What’s most devastating is how quickly opponents succumb to the barrage of slashes.

Players in the Tiktok comments and on Reddit say the trick works thanks to a situational animation cancel. Others have even claimed the exploit can function without help from the Hulk, though no one has nailed down the specifics as of yet.

And since players can perform the animation cancel pretty consistently, some think developer NetEase Games will soon patch it out. After all, there’s already precedent for the studio doing such a thing.

For instance, Spider-Man players could previously cancel his slam animation with an uppercut to combine the two for high-damage dealing attacks. NetEase removed the bug early in January 2025, so it won’t come as much of a surprise if the Wolverine cancel gets put out to pasture in a similar fashion.