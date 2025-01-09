Marvel Rivals win rates reveal shocking picks for the game’s worst heroes

Ahead of Season 1’s launch, the win rate for every Marvel Rivals hero got revealed by the developers. Though there are some obvious picks at the top like Hela and Mantis, the game’s worst heroes are surprising, to say the least.

With the Season 1 balance patch being mostly made up of buffs with only a few nerfs, it’s clear that the devs want to give the game some time to breathe and for players to figure out what’s actually strong.

For instance, Wolverine getting buffed in this patch is something that’s a bit controversial now but probably wouldn’t have been when the game came out. TeamCaptain certainly changed people’s perception on the hero, and the meta has been rapidly evolving.

Or, at least, that’s what you’d think. As it turns out, some of the game’s worst heroes are also its most popular.

Marvel Rivals players are losing with top-tier heroes

Out of the 33 playable heroes in Season 1, the bottom 6 heroes in terms of win rate are its most interesting. For a frame of reference, these numbers are based on competitive matches and not quick play.

Here are the 6 worst heroes in Marvel Rivals:

Hero Pick Rate Win Rate Cloak & Dagger 20.58% 46.68% The Punisher 8.68% 46.48% Moon Knight 9.53% 46.35% Squirrel Girl 2.93% 44.78% Jeff the Land Shark 13.86% 44.38% Black Widow 1.21% 41.07%

The bottom three admittedly aren’t a surprise. Black Widow being the worst at just above 40% makes sense considering she can’t 1 shot headshot. There’s pretty much no reason to pick her over Hawkeye. She’s not slated for buffs, though that may be a good thing considering Widowmaker’s dominance in Overwatch 2.

Poor Jeff is at number 2 despite a high pick rate. A lot of his weakness comes down to his ult, the highest impact move he has, rending him unable to heal allies. Being a healer down can hurt more than it helps.

Squirrel Girl’s getting buffs for Season 1, so it’s likely we’ll see her move up soon. Moon Knight, The Punisher, and Cloak & Dagger, however, are some of the top-rated heroes on our tier list.

netease / marvel

Moon Knight has a ton of potential, but his low win rate is likely due to his mobility having a high skill cap on it and his damage being easily healed through. He’s only useful if his team is following up.

As for The Punisher, he’s a new-player friendly hero and someone who people tend to pick if they’re not overly familiar with DPS. His win rate being low isn’t exactly abnormal. Cloak & Dagger, though? That’s the most surprising hero out of all of them.

With the duo having a 20% pick rate, they’ve got one of the lowest win rates in the game despite being almost undeniably an S-Tier pick. However, what makes them good is hard to pull off: Using the i-frames on Cloak’s right click, properly placing your ult, using your walls at just the right time. The problem here is more that playing this hero is hard, not that they’re bad.

However, C&D are getting a buff either way, getting an extra dash on their ult in the Season 1 patch to boost them up a bit. Them, along with Squirrel Girl, are likely to rise up in ranking after the patch.