Marvel Rivals players frustrated by Venom’s “janky” swinging mechanics

Given how often the janky physics throws him off the map, Venom players in Marvel Rivals long for improved swinging.

Swinging in Marvel Rivals isn’t perfect by any means, though players have found that turning off the auto-swing function in character-specific settings does help.

Still, many believe the mechanic could use some extra fine-tuning, especially when it comes to zipping around as Venom. Spider-Man arguably plays better in this regard, considering his ability to launch into four web-swings before a cooldown compared to Venom’s one.

For some players, though, the game’s physics system has especially put the symbiote at a disadvantage.

Marvel Rivals fans call Venom’s swinging an “afterthought”

A player in the game’s subreddit shared a gameplay clip of their Venom attempting to rush into a palace.

Speeding up the process with a swinging maneuver seemed smart, but quickly proved ineffective when Venom swung into the palace wall and then went hurtling off the side of the map.

The Marvel Rivals physics system definitely didn’t do the poster any favors.

Based on responses to the thread, this chaotic Venom error is a fairly common issue for Marvel Rivals players.

One person in the comments wrote, “Bro this EXACT thing happened to me on this map. I’m a venom main and sometimes the physics are just janky.”

Another user lamented how swinging feels like “such an afterthought. None of the levels were designed with it in mind.”

In response to others labeling swinging in general as “bad,” the OP argued that the problem is just with Venom. “Honestly I’d say only Venom has clunky swinging Spider-Man feels way smoother and easier to control.”

How NetEase Games should go about addressing the problem remains a topic of debate. Some players think giving Venom a second swing would help, while others believe that would make the character “too strong.”