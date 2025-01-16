Marvel Rivals ultimate voice line list: All ally & enemy callouts

It’s essential to know every ultimate voice line in Marvel Rivals to coordinate an attack or avoid getting eliminated.

Like other hero shooter games, ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals are special moves that must be charged before using. As such, they are some of the most powerful moves available and can change the tide of a match, depending on when they are used.

Amidst all the chaos, it’s easy to miss when an enemy or ally uses their ultimate, but thankfully, every hero announces when they use it, so you get a fair warning to act accordingly.

If you are like me, you’ve hit a point where you hear all of the Marvel Rivals’ ultimate voice lines in your head, even when not playing. But for many, this information could be the difference between winning or losing a match.

Every Marvel Rivals ultimate voice line

Duelists

NetEase Games

Hero Enemy’s ultimate voice line Enemy ultimate voice line Black Panther “Bast, grace us with victory!” “Tremble before Bast!” Black Widow “Mind the exploding plasma.” “Plasma… Burst!” Hawkeye “Here’s how you shoot!” “Woo! I never miss!” Hela “A feast for my crows!” Black Panther Iron Fist “The Dragon unleashed!” “Qì guàn cháng hóng!” Iron Man “Pulse charge, fire!” “Maximum Pulse!” Magik “Limbo stands with you!” “Behold: Darkchild!”

“You let Darkchild out to play.” Mister Fantastic “haha! Problem solved!” “Fantastic!” Moon Knight “Leave them to Khonshu.” “The moon haunts you!” Namor Instead of a voice line, there is a horn noise Instead of a voice line there is a horn noise Psylocke “Watch me soar!” “Chō no mai o kurāe!” Scarlet Witch “The perfect hex!” “Pure chaos!” Spider-Man “You get a web, and you get a web!” “You get a web, and you get a web.” Squirrel Girl “My friends are here!” “Squirrel stampede!” Star-Lord “Alright!” “Legendary!” Storm “Hurricane Incoming! “Feel the wrath of the Goddess!” The Punisher “I’m doing this my way!” “Judge! Jury! Executioner!” Winter Soldier “Stand down!” “Armed and dangerous!” Wolverine “Berserker Rage!” Grunting noise

Vanguards

NetEase Games

Hero Enemy’s ultimate voice line Enemy ultimate voice line Captain America “Together! To victory!” “Assemble!” Doctor Strange “I unleash the Vishantis’ power.” “By the Eye of Agamotto!” Groot “We are Groot!” “I am Groot!” Hulk “My turn now!” “Hulk smash!” Magneto “For Mutantkind!” “Fear Magneto!” Peni Parker “Spider mode!” “It’s Spider time!” Thor “I am Asgard’s might!” “Behold, the God of Thunder!” Venom “We hunger!” “We are Venom!”

Strategists

Marvel Games

Hero Enemy’s ultimate voice line Enemy ultimate voice line Adam Warlock “Rise, my friends!” “Born again!” Cloak & Dagger “It’s co-op time!” “Us against the world!” Invisible Woman “Shields up!” “Disappear!” Jeff the Land Shark “Yummy, yummy!” “Om, nom, nom!” Loki “Bring on the chaos!” “Your powers are mine!” Luna Snow “It’s the grand finale!” “I am ready to put on a show!” Mantis “Friends, gather around!” “We are undefeatable!” Rocket Raccoon “Hey team, enjoy the amplifier!” “Hey, team, enjoy the amplifier!”

That’s everything we know about ultimate abilities in Marvel Rivals. For more, check out our tier list for the best heroes in Season 1.