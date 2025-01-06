Marvel Rivals The Thing: Class, predicted abilities, team comp & how to play

The Fantastic Four are arriving in Marvel Rivals, bringing all four characters into the stacked roster. One such fighter is The Thing, who’s already boasting some pretty powerful features.

One of the best things about Marvel Rivals is its characters. No two were made to be equal, and the case will be the same with the upcoming Fantastic Four, who are set to arrive in the game’s first major season.

However, while no character was made to be equal, their power isn’t all up to Netease. It all depends on how much you understand your fighter, from their abilities, weapons, team comps, and of course how to best play them. So, if you’re looking to dive into the next powerful tank, then here’s all you need to know about The Thing.

The Thing could be arriving in Marvel Rivals on January 10, according to leaks. However, there’s word that two of the Fantastic Four will arrive when Season 1 releases and the other two will be coming mid-season.

Currently, there’s no word regarding who those will be. However, along with the announcement of The Thing and the rest of the Fantastic Four, we’ll be seeing a trailer for the characters on January 6, so more details will be revealed then, likely including a release date.

We’ll update this article when more information is announced, so be sure to check back soon.

Class

As revealed through various leaks, it stands to reason that The Thing will be a Vanguard thanks to his tanky nature. It makes sense given his rocky skin and immense strength.

As seen in the comics and movies, The Thing was previously a test pilot in the US Marines, meaning he’s extremely formidable in combat and has the ability and knowledge to take some of the toughest enemies down. He’s also got nearly an indestructible body and fantastic strength and stamina, so it’ll make sense to see him as a Vanguard.

Weapons

Thanks to leaks, we know The Thing will be using his fists as his primary and secondary weapons. He’ll be able to perform quick hits at smaller damage, or a slower “devastating punch” as his secondary, just in case you need to show an enemy who’s boss.

The Thing’s leaked weapons have been listed below, though as they are leaks, these are subject to change when the character is released.

Combination Punch : Quick and continuous punches (Primary)

: Quick and continuous punches (Primary) Thunderbolt Punch: Deliver a devastating punch (Secondary)

Marvel

Abilities

Marvel Rivals leaks have also revealed The Thing’s abilities, cementing himself as a pretty powerful tank and further proving he’s likely to be a Vanguard.

His leaked abilities have been listed below:

Ability What it does Furious Charge Continuously charge forward, lifting up enemies in your path, leaving behind a seismic zone that prohibits displacement. Battlefield Support Jump towards teammates and add damage reduction to them and yourself. Slam Moment (Ultimate) Uses tremendous force to knock all enemies in front of you into the air. Solid as a Rock (Passive) Immune to knockback and other displacement effects. Team-Up Ability Wolverine can interact with Hulk or The Thing. Once confirmed by both sides, Hulk or The Thing can raise Wolverine. Press the button to throw him toward the crosshair.

It’s worth noting that until the character is released, these abilities are subject to change.

How to play The Thing

Given his tanky abilities, players will want to instantly use Furious Charge to get into the heat of battle fast. If you do this in the right spot, you’ll lift enemies in your path and deal damage to them, so even getting into a deadly spot can be powerful.

Marvel

Once there, smack the enemy with your primary and secondary weapon (your fists) and use your ultimate to throw enemies in the air when things get a little bit busy. On top of this, you’ll want to keep an eye out for your fellow teammates. If they’re struggling, use your Battlefield Support and reduce the damage they take.

After all, you’re a tank, and tanks support the team by both taking hits and ensuring the DPS’ don’t get hurt too much.

Best team comp

In terms of the best team comp for The Thing in Marvel Rivals, we recommend pairing him with the following characters:

Wolverine

Hulk

Hawkeye

Mantis

Wolverine

Thanks to the leaked Team-Up ability, your first team comp will need to be Wolverine. This badass tank can be thrown into the head of battle by both Hulk and The Thing. So, simply grab your nearest Wolverine, throw him into the middle of the fight, then use your Furious Charge to join him and wreak havoc.

Hulk

Dexerto / Netease

Along with Wolverine, another ideal pairing would be Hulk, for very similar reasons. This character is a deadly tank that can stand back to back with The Thing and keep almost the entire enemy team at bay and live to tell the tale.

Combine this with his Incredible Leap, which knocks flying enemies to the ground, and you have a way for both characters to bring a fighter crashing down and in the way of two sets of powerful fists and the health to boot.

Hawkeye

Not all good team comps place the same style of characters in one team. What you really need is a DPS to help pick off those annoying enemies that slowly take down The Thing’s health. Hawkeye is the perfect character for this.

Using his ranged weapon, players can shoot down any enemies attacking The Thing. While The Thing baits them into staying in one spot, Hawkeye can line up his aim and destroy anyone without being in danger. Alternatively, use your ultimate to slam the enemy in the air, and let Hawkeye use them as target practice.

Mantis

NetEase Games

Every tank needs a healer by their side to keep them in the fight. After all, your health isn’t unlimited, and being surrounded by so many enemies can make that apparent pretty quickly. As such, you’ll want Mantis, one of the strongest Strategists in Marvel Rivals.

Mantis can use her Life Orbs to increase The Thing’s damage, and health, and even grant Healing Over Time, to keep those attacks on The Thing doing very little to take him down. Her long-range healing also comes in handy, keeping the enemy on The Thing, and all players safe from too much harm.

As previously mentioned, The Thing isn’t in Marvel Rivals yet, so this is purely based on speculation, leaks, and what we’ve already been told by Netease. As soon as he drops, we’ll be updating this article and testing out the best team comps, how best to play as the character, and of course the best counters.

In the meantime, why not try out other powerful Vanguard characters, like Magneto, Peni Parker, Groot, or Doctor Strange? Or, if you want to switch it up but still remain melee, you have to give Iron Fist, Psylocke, or Black Panther a go.