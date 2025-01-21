Marvel Rivals The Hood leaked: Role, abilities & everything we know

Leaks have revealed that The Hood is coming to Marvel Rivals, as well as all of the character’s abilities and role.

The Marvel Rivals devs have confirmed that the roster of characters is set to grow at a rapid rate, with a new hero dropping every month and a half. They’ve already revealed that Human Torch and The Thing are coming in the mid-Season 1 update, but leaks have revealed many of the faces coming beyond that.

One of these is Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood, so here’s everything we know about the villain so far, including his kit and role.

Do we know when The Hood is coming to Marvel Rivals?

There is currently no release date for The Hood in Marvel Rivals, as NetEase are yet to officially confirm that the character is on the way. However, based on everything we know, the earliest opportunity would be during Season 2, which gets underway in April 2025.

The rest of Season 1 is already spoken for with the second half of the Fantastic Four still to come, but we don’t know who the two new characters for Season 2 will be yet. Based on in-game lore snippets, fans think that Blade is a shoo-in to be the launch character, so The Hood could arrive in the mid-season update.

However, this is all just speculation until an official announcement is made. Just because he’s been spotted in the files doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll be coming to the game right away, as there are plenty of others thought to be in the works including Ultron and Deadpool.

Role

The Hood will be a Vanguard when he comes to Marvel Rivals, based on a leak from ‘Rivals_Leaks.’ This came as a relief to many players who felt that the tank role had been neglected since launch in favor of Duelists and Strategists.

Weapons

According to a leak from ‘X0XLEAK’ on X, The Hood will come armed with his signature dual pistols, allowing players to unload two handguns at the same time.

Rather than regular ammo similar to Winter Soldier or The Punisher, the guns will reportedly come with a cooldown system instead. Sustained fire will cause them to overheat, after which you’ll need to take a breather while they cool.

Abilities

Shield

Clone projection

Clone detonation

Demon transformation

X0XLEAK was also able to reveal all of The Hood’s abilities, albeit without confirmed names or stats. As a Vanguard, Robbins will be able to spawn a protective shield that deactivates after taking a certain amount of damage, but it’s unclear if this is a personal shield like Magneto and Doctor Strange, or a more mobile shield like Invisible Woman.

He also has the ability to project clones of himself around the map, much like Loki. However, while the Strategist can use them to offer huge healing boosts, The Hood can then detonate them to deal damage to enemies.

Finally, for his ultimate, he can transform into a powerful demon, which will likely buff his damage and health to help him soak up pressure and defend his team.

Again, it’s worth keeping in mind that this is all based on leaks and we don’t have full details on how these abilities will work just yet.

Who is The Hood?

The Hood will be on the more obscure end of Marvel Rivals characters when he finally arrives, but he’s played a key role in the comics over the years. He first appeared in Hood #1 in 2002, where petty criminal Parker Robbins encountered a Nisanti demon and received powers such as invisibility, levitation, and other mystic arts.

He would go on to form his own criminal empire, before becoming part of villain supergroups like the Cabal, which features heavily in the 2008 Secret Invasion run. Over the years, he’s also embraced his more magical side in the pursuit of more power, which has brought him into contact with the likes of Loki and Dormammu.

Robbins is set to make his MCU debut as part of the Ironheart show on Disney Plus in June 2025, where he’ll be played by Anthony Ramos, which will likely raise the character’s profile even further.

We’ll be sure to update this page with a full breakdown of The Hood’s abilities, as well as tips and strategies, once he’s released.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our tier list of the best Marvel Rivals characters, as well as the best reticle codes and PC settings to use.