Marvel Rivals players believe strange text “bug” is actually an MCU Easter Egg

A Marvel Rivals player encountered a weird “The Power of Anger” text bug in the in-game shop, leaving the community to ponder what it may mean.

Marvel Rivals users have uncovered a few bugs since launch, the most troubling of which adversely affects players running the game at higher frame rates.

Now another jarring glitch has appeared, and while it doesn’t break the game per se, it’s definitely proven to be a distraction for the person impacted.

Redditor BobboTomato shared a screenshot of what the in-game shop looks like in Marvel Rivals. All seems fine at first glance, yet a closer look at the text beneath each character reveals the following phrase repeated several times over, “The Power of Anger.”

“The Power of Anger” text invades Marvel Rivals shop

The user turned to Reddit in hopes of finding answers or, at the very least, someone else in the community who knew their plight. However, it seems this particular issue is pretty isolated.

“If anyone knows why this happened I would like to learn lol,” the original poster added in the comments section.

While no other users could say they’ve encountered the exact same bug, several recalled glitches that made “all text turn into chinese characters.”

The prevailing theory is that “The Power of Anger” may be the name of a future Hulk skin, specifically a Red Hulk costume modeled after the character’s appearance in Captain America: Brave New World.

One person explained, “I’m going to hazard a guess and say we’re going to be getting a Red Hulk skin for the new Captain America movie. It’ll be called ‘The Power of Anger’ or something. For whatever reason, your game freaked out and plastered it everywhere.”

NetEase has already confirmed that at least one Captain America movie tie-in will feature in the game, thanks to a Regal cinemas promo that will reward moviegoers with a bundle. Said bundle will include a mystery costume, spray, and nameplate.

For now, it’s unclear if the Brave New World content is in any way connected to the strange text bug.