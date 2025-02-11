Marvel Rivals Support ults all suffer from the same problem

Marvel Rivals has plenty of characters to dive into, but Support heroes suffer from a similar problem regarding their ultimate ability.

Marvel Rivals is set to shake up the meta once again, with the second half of Season 1 confirmed to be introducing Human Torch and The Thing.

With Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman already playable, these additions mean the whole Fantastic Four will now be featured in Marvel Rivals, paving the way for even more heroes to join the fight in the coming months.

Despite a stacked roster that offers variety in abilities and playstyles, Marvel Rivals players have a significant issue with all the Support heroes in the game.

Marvel Rivals Support ultimate abilities are too similar

Namely, almost all of their ultimate ability involves some invisibility boost or shield. Luna, Cloak & Dagger, Mantis and Invisible Woman all grant invisibility to fellow teammates when using their ultimate. Loki can also do so if he copies one of these characters.

While this makes plenty of sense for someone like Sue Storm, the community is concerned by the lack of variety regarding Support heroes.

“At least Rocket boost damage bit. It seems like in every game; there is a solid minute of staggered ults from these characters,” shared one player in a Reddit thread.

Another added in the same thread that they hope the devs are “more creative,” a third doubled down on this notion and expressed that ” they went in the wrong direction with support ults.”

When finding alternatives to make Support ultimate more varied, players have repeatedly mentioned comparing it to Overwatch 2.

Given the similarities between the two, players have questioned this line of conversation plenty of times, but in this instance, many believe Overwatch 2 has a leg up on Marvel Rivals.

“I never thought of it before, but OW Support ults are unique, so I wish Marvel Rivals noticed what they’re doing kinda sucks and gave us something different,” added another Reddit user.

Overwatch 2 heroes Juno, Lifeweaver and Lucio were all highlighted as having unique ultimate abilities despite all being Support characters. They “feel vastly different from each other, unlike in Rivals.”