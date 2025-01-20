Marvel Rivals support mains reveal which character is “most annoying” to heal

As the current meta of Marvel Rivals Season 1 continues, fans have been actively discussing improvements and ongoing issues, most notably the latter in frustrations had my support mains using healing characters.

The Season 1 patch notes for Marvel Rivals gave a lot of buffs to Vanguard & Duelist characters like Thor, Wolverine, and Moon Knight, but players using Strategist characters have continued to feel like they’re drawing the short straw.

Adding to that, recent chatter in the community goes to show how allies who play a certain hero are making keen healers feel underappreciated.

Spider-Man is “most irritating” for support mains to target

NetEase Games Spider-Man players frequently annoy support mains with their unpredictable playstyle

Among the many responses in the Marvel Marvels Reddit thread discussing the most annoying players to heal, Spider-Man took the crown by far.

What’s more, enough fellow healer mains proceeded to share their own frustrating experiences to become a thread in itself. A notable highlight was one from a player who called out Spider-Man players “spamming ‘NEED HEALING’ while flying around unpredictably at mach 7”, along with another who has seen them proceed to blame supports whenever they would die or lose a match altogether.

However, there was a mention of one Spider-Man main who stood out as a role model that all other web-slingers should aspire to be. A nostalgic player on Reddit said “I have had one, ONE Spider-Man who would spam healing but every time I’d hear it I would see him swinging back to me as Cloak & Dagger.

“Every so often he’d land directly in front as I heal him up, spam ‘Thank You’ when full, and f**k off back to the fight. I miss him, I hope he’s doing well.”

We all hope that the teamworking Spider-Man player is doing well since there are players of other characters in general aggravating healing mains as well. That’s especially for those of one hero in particular.

Groot mains are being left out in the cold

NetEase Games Groot mains are also frustrated with the teammates they try to heal

Along with those who like to play as Peter Parker, the second-most upvoted response to the original thread on the most annoying player to deal with for healing support mains is “Anyone in front of Groot.”

The Flora Colossus is a tough Vanguard character to master, with a particularly big mistake being made by Groot players constantly. On the other hand, even when players get used to utilizing his healing wall ability, “Ironwood Wall,” they’ve still found teammates eager to ignore their efforts more often than not.

“I have to break my walls right after placing them so often because a magik or something will decide to dive into their whole team,” another player said in response.

That seems to be a bad team habit all healers have faced recently – one where allies use their various traversal-based kits to quickly dive into enemy lines and make a support’s task of reaching them in time to be useful almost impossible.

As the second half of Season 1 rolls around in mid-to-late February, support mains can only hope NetEase adds in some extra balance changes to give healers more survivability and ultimately, their task of keeping their team alive much easier.

