Marvel Rivals Sue Storm: Release date, class, predicted abilities & how to play

Marvel Rivals has revealed four new additions coming in season one, the Fantastic Four. However, one character is soon to bring a brand new stealthy style of combat to the game — Sue Storm AKA Invisible Woman.

It’s no secret that no two characters were built the same in Marvel Rivals. Though, while some are undeniably stronger, it’s not always about their power, but rather how you play them. With that in mind, it’s vital to fully understand a character, even before they’ve been added to the game.

So, if you’re looking for a new stealth addition, or you’re just eager to try out the fantastic (see what I did there) Sue Storm, then here’s all you need to know about the character, from the leaks, and how she’ll likely play on the battlefield.

Sue Storm, otherwise known as the Invisible Woman is coming to Marvel Rivals on January 10, according to leaks.

Naturally, as these are leaks, they’re subject to change. However, along with the announcement of Sue Storm and the rest of the Fantastic Four, we do know we’ll be seeing a trailer for the characters on January 6, so more information will be revealed there. We’ll update this article, so be sure to check back soon.

Invisible Woman class

The Invisible Woman will be a Strategist in Marvel Rivals, as revealed through various leaks. It also makes sense given her abilities to turn invisible and cast protective shields.

One leak revealed that she’ll be able to turn invisible and control force fields to protect the team and herself when needed, which proves she’ll be a sneaky Strategist, perhaps working similarly to Cloak and Dagger.

Abilities

Naturally, given most of her features are shrouded in leaks and mystery, her abilities aren’t fully known. However, thanks to the leak, we know that Sue Storm will have her invisibility and protective shields.

On top of this, in both the comics and the movies, Sue can sense invisible objects and seek them out, so perhaps she’ll be able to do the same with any other invisible characters on the battlefield, acting as a key sentry for any sneaky fighters.

As many know, she bends light rays to turn invisible, so using that light as a deadly beam of power and damage could be one of her weapons or abilities.

20th Century Fox The 2015 Fantastic Four film…

As we’ve mentioned, these are purely based on her current lore and what we’ve seen from leaks, so this is subject to change.

How to play Sue Storm

While much of the Invisible Woman is still shrouded in mystery, it’s guaranteed that she’ll be able to turn invisible and cast a protective shield, that’s the main aspect of her superpowers.

As such, we’d recommend using this to your advantage in a battle. We recommend using your invisibility so that you can get closer to heal your Duelists and Vanguards. Then, if they’re getting close to death, throw your protective shield around them and help them get to safety.

Best team comp

One of the best team comps for Sue Storm will be the rest of the Fantastic Four. Of course, no details have been released, but it makes sense to see some sort of synergy between the family, and they’ll likely have all been built to complement each other in their roles and fighting styles. So having The Thing, the Human Torch, and Mr Fantastic by your side would be ideal.

In terms of characters we already know, you’ll want to choose tanky melee characters that place themselves high up on the tier lists, like Magneto or Hulk. With these characters, the enemy will be distracted, meaning you can sneak around while invisible and keep them alive.

NetEase Games

Alternatively, we suggest pairing her with the likes of Hela, Cloak and Dagger, or Loki. All three will pose a huge threat to the enemy and each has their own ways to escape a sticky situation and get back to you for healing. Simply follow the character, heal them, and protect them with your shield while they get away.

Of course, as previously mentioned, Sue Storm isn’t in Marvel Rivals yet, so this is purely based on speculation, leaks, and what we’ve already been told by Netease. As soon as she drops, we’ll be updating this article and testing out her best team comps, weapons, abilities, and of course, how best to play as her.

In the meantime, why not try out other powerful Strategist characters, like Mantis or Adam Warlock? Alternatively, if you want stealth, then give Psylocke a go, she’s perfect for damage while remaining unseen.