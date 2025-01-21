Marvel Rivals Spring Festival: Date, new mode, free skins & more

A Spring Festival is coming to Marvel Rivals, introducing a new limited-time mode, skins, and a Gallery Card Customization Event.

Marvel Rivals hosted its first holiday event in December 2024 with Winter Celebration, rewarding players who participated with a limited-time mode and several free costumes.

Now the development team at NetEase Games has cooked up another festive event, this time celebrating the imminent spring months.

Here is what fans of the popular hero shooter can expect from Spring Festival when it kicks off.

When does the Marvel Rivals Spring Festival start?

Marvel Games Spring Festival counts as the game’s second-holiday event.

Official communications from NetEase Games‘ social media pages confirm that Spring Festival will begin on Thursday, January 23 at 1:00 AM PST.

At the time of writing, the developer has not confirmed an end date for the festival.

New limited-time mode for Spring Festival

The event will notably feature a brand-new LTM called Clash of Dancing Lions, where players challenge each other to an intense soccer-like game that’s already drawing comparisons to Rocket League.

NetEase showcased a glimpse of the action in the Spring Festival trailer below:

Themed character skins for the Spring Festival

Similar to the Winter Celebration, Marvel Rivals Spring Festival will allow players to unlock a variety of unique rewards, including costumes, a nameplate, and more.

The character skins will see Iron Fist, Black Widow, and Star-Lord decked out in flashy attire inspired by the Dancing Lions theme.

Players will receive the Star-Lord costume for free according to the trailer, suggesting the outfits for Black Widow and Iron Fist will be available to purchase in the shop. (Similarly, Jeff’s Cuddly Fuzzlefin was the only free skin in the winter event.)

Article continues after ad

In addition, the event will also introduce a Gallery Card Customization Event named Fortune & Colors. Specifics about this part of the festival remain under wraps.

Notably, Spring Festival arrives approximately two weeks after the start of Season 1, whose seasonal update added Dracula, Mr Fantastic, and Invisible Woman to the experience. The rest of the Fantastic Four crew is expected to arrive later in the season.