Marvel Rivals players disappointed Spider-Man 2 skin may not include key feature

Despite the excitement surrounding Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 skin coming to Marvel Rivals, some players are upset about a rumor claiming it may not feature one beloved animation.

The MVP animations in Marvel Rivals have become a fan-favorite part of the experience, serving as cutscenes that roll for MVPs after a game’s completion.

Every character in the game has multiple MVP animations since each one is skin-specific. Suffice it to say, the extra bit of content adds another thrill to the joy of unlocking and purchasing new skins for players.

However, information shared by a reputable leaker suggests one upcoming Spider-Man costume may not receive the same treatment.

Marvel Rivals Spider-Man 2 skin may not feature MVP animation

Leaker RivalsInfo has showcased footage of Peter Parker’s white-spider skin zipping around the limited-time Clash of the Dancing Lions mode.

As many expected, it’s a perfect fit and players noted as much in comments to the gameplay clip. However, many couldn’t help but respond with disappointment about another leak since X0XLEAK claimed, “Every skin (outside of Spider-man 2) seems to be getting an exclusive MVP o7.”

Reads one comment with a crying emoji, “Is the skin not legendary as it was advertised? No MVP intro as well? They did this dirty. The potential was insane.”

“Are we serious? No MVP and no intro… Biggest missed opportunity on their part,” commented disappointed another user.

A third fan lamented the skin-specific nature of MVP animations, “No mvp kinda blows, I wish they weren’t exclusive to the skin.”

It’s worth remembering that X0XLEAK’s tweet isn’t confirmation that the Spider-Man 2 skin will arrive in Marvel Rivals without an MVP animation. The phrasing of “seems to” leaves plenty of room for many possibilities.

But fans won’t have to wait too long to find out for sure. The new skin modeled after Insomniac’s Spidey will become available when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hits PC on Thursday, January 30.